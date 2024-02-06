BBC releases first look image from Chloe Ayling kidnapping drama

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
BBC releases first look image from Chloe Ayling kidnapping drama

By Press Association
The BBC has released a first-look image from its new drama based on the kidnapping of Chloe Ayling, with Nadia Parkes playing the model (Sally Mais/BBC/PA)
The BBC has released a first-look image from its forthcoming drama based on the true story of the kidnapping of Chloe Ayling.

The six-part series stars actress Nadia Parkes as Ayling and follows her abduction and time in captivity, as well as the subsequent court case that put her kidnappers in jail.

The British glamour model was abducted in 2017 after arriving at an address in Milan, Italy, for a modelling job but was later released.

Chloe Ayling was kidnapped in 2017 after arriving at an address in Milan, Italy, for a modelling job (Ian West/PA)

A six-part series called Kidnapped, written by Georgia Lester, who worked on Killing Eve, is based on research, interviews, the legal proceedings and Ayling’s autobiography Kidnapped – The Untold Story Of My Abduction.

“It will tell Chloe’s personal story in full for the first time, going behind the headlines to shine a light on the emotional truth,” according to the BBC.

Ayling was held in a farmhouse near Turin while a 300,000 euro (£265,000) ransom was demanded.

She was released six days later, on July 17, at the British Consulate in Milan.

Polish national Lukasz Herba and his brother, Michal Herba, were subsequently jailed after an Italian court convicted them of kidnapping Ayling.

However, the model faced headlines claiming she had faked her ordeal, and was accused in court of being involved in a “publicity stunt”.

Chloe Ayling later appeared on Celebrity Big Brother (Ian West/PA)

Ayling subsequently appeared on Celebrity Big Brother.

Parkes will star in the series, made with the co-operation of Ayling, alongside A Spy Among Friends actor Adrian Edmondson and The Capture’s Nigel Lindsay.

Filming took place in Italy and the UK last year.

– Kidnapped will launch on BBC Three and iPlayer later this year.