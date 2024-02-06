The Traitors final enjoys TV audience of eight million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Traitors final enjoys TV audience of eight million

By Press Association
The final episode of The Traitors, which saw 22-year-old Harry Clark win £95,150, had an average TV audience of 8.03 million people (Mark Mainz/Studio Lambert/BBC/PA)
Some eight million people watched the final of this year’s series of The Traitors, a jump of more than three million on the finale of the original series in 2022, figures reveal.

The tense game show, in which members of the public attempt to identify who among them are “faithfuls” and “traitors”, ran three nights a week on BBC One during January.

The final episode on January 26, in which 22-year-old “traitor” Harry Clark outwitted his fellow contestants to win £95,150, enjoyed an average audience of 8.03 million people, according to official ratings published by the research organisation Barb.

They are consolidated ratings, meaning they include people who recorded and watched the programme up to seven days later – the industry standard for measuring TV audiences.

They also include people who watched on tablets, PCs and smartphones.

The figure should be high enough to guarantee The Traitors a place in the top 10 biggest TV audiences of 2024.

It is currently the third most-watched programme of the year, just behind the revival of 1990s action game show Gladiators, which had an average audience of 8.37 million for its launch on BBC One on January 13.

In first place is ITV real-life drama Mr Bates Vs The Post Office, which had an audience of 10.32 million for its final episode on January 4.

Ratings for The Traitors grew steadily over its four-week run, with audiences averaging 5.84 million in week one, 6.45 million in week two, 7.08 million in week three and 7.68 million in week four.

The audience for the final episode, 8.03 million, is more than three million up on the 4.73 million who saw the conclusion of the first series in December 2022.