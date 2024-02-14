Harry and Meghan to celebrate Invictus Games spirit in Canada

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Harry and Meghan to celebrate Invictus Games spirit in Canada

By Press Association
(Jordan Pettitt/PA)
(Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will join Invictus Games competitors training in Canada as they mark a year to go to the global sporting event.

Meghan and Harry will visit athletes over the next three days at the host locations for the 2025 competition – the winter sports town of Whistler and the city of Vancouver.

The week has seen a flurry of announcements from the Sussexes with the duchess signing a deal with Lemonada Media to record new podcast shows, with the company also distributing her previous series.

Invictus Games – Dusseldorf
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex during the closing ceremony of the 2023 Invictus Games in Dusseldorf (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Meghan’s Archetypes podcast about female stereotypes ran for just one series before her lucrative deal with Spotify ended in 2023.

The couple also relaunched their Archewell website, the name of their foundation, rebranding it as “The Office of Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex”.

The “About” section of the website says the couple’s office is “shaping the future through business and philanthropy”.

It adds: “This includes: The Archewell Foundation, Archewell Productions, patronages, ventures, and organisations which receive the support of the couple, individually and/or together.”

Invictus Games – The Hague
Harry presents a medal to a Team USA player during the 2022 Invictus Games (Aaron Chown/PA)

Meghan and Harry, who were pictured arriving in Canada on Wednesday, are later expected to watch as competitors train in Whistler.

In 2014 the duke founded the Paralympic-style sporting competition for injured and sick military personnel and veterans to aid their recovery.

At the Games next year around 550 competitors from up to 25 nations will compete in indoor adaptive events like sitting volleyball, swimming and wheelchair basketball, and for the first time winter sports like alpine skiing, snowboarding and wheelchair curling will be on the schedule.

The Sussexes will end the week in Vancouver where Harry will give a speech in which he is likely to talk about the founding principles of the Games.