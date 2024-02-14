Harry and Meghan to celebrate Invictus Games spirit in Canada

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will join Invictus Games competitors training in Canada as they mark a year to go to the global sporting event.

Meghan and Harry will visit athletes over the next three days at the host locations for the 2025 competition – the winter sports town of Whistler and the city of Vancouver.

The week has seen a flurry of announcements from the Sussexes with the duchess signing a deal with Lemonada Media to record new podcast shows, with the company also distributing her previous series.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex during the closing ceremony of the 2023 Invictus Games in Dusseldorf (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Meghan’s Archetypes podcast about female stereotypes ran for just one series before her lucrative deal with Spotify ended in 2023.

The couple also relaunched their Archewell website, the name of their foundation, rebranding it as “The Office of Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex”.

The “About” section of the website says the couple’s office is “shaping the future through business and philanthropy”.

It adds: “This includes: The Archewell Foundation, Archewell Productions, patronages, ventures, and organisations which receive the support of the couple, individually and/or together.”

Harry presents a medal to a Team USA player during the 2022 Invictus Games (Aaron Chown/PA)

Meghan and Harry, who were pictured arriving in Canada on Wednesday, are later expected to watch as competitors train in Whistler.

In 2014 the duke founded the Paralympic-style sporting competition for injured and sick military personnel and veterans to aid their recovery.

At the Games next year around 550 competitors from up to 25 nations will compete in indoor adaptive events like sitting volleyball, swimming and wheelchair basketball, and for the first time winter sports like alpine skiing, snowboarding and wheelchair curling will be on the schedule.

The Sussexes will end the week in Vancouver where Harry will give a speech in which he is likely to talk about the founding principles of the Games.