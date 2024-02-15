ACE guidance to be updated after allegations of ‘attempts to silence artists’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
ACE guidance to be updated after allegations of 'attempts to silence artists'

By Press Association
Arts Council England (ACE) has said it will update its guidance after it was accused of attempting to ‘silence artists both on stage and in their personal lives’ (Alamy/PA)
Arts Council England (ACE) has said it will update its guidance after it was accused of attempting to “silence artists both on stage and in their personal lives”.

The body published updates to its relationship framework in January, which has been criticised by the performing arts and entertainment trade union Equity on Thursday.

It said it had been “listening closely to feedback” and believes “unequivocally in freedom of expression for artists and cultural organisations, and their right to make work that is challenging, provoking, and political”.

“In light of what we’ve heard this week, we’re looking again at some of the language we’ve used, and will clarify it to fully reflect our original intention,” a spokeswoman for ACE said.

“We’ll publish an updated version of the relationship framework as soon as possible.”

A statement also said: “The updates we made to our relationship framework were intended to support funded organisations in identifying and responding to risks, and were in no way meant to limit artistic expression.

“However, it’s very apparent from what we’ve heard that the language we used in our update was open to misinterpretation.

“We know from our conversations with organisations that support around managing complex, risky issues is needed, and that is what the Relationship Framework is there to do.”

Earlier in the day, Equity said that it had written to Darren Henley, chief executive of ACE, to raise these concerns, asking for this section of the update to be immediately withdrawn.

“We are deeply concerned that the effect of the Arts Council England’s new guidance for funded organisations will be to censor the work that organisations produce and present, and most worryingly, attempt to silence artists both on stage and in their personal lives – especially those working in the activist or political space,” a statement from Equity said.

“The updated relationship framework places an undue burden on artists, warning that ‘activity that might be considered to be overtly political or activist’, including activity by ‘individuals associated with the organisation acting in a personal capacity’ can cause ‘reputational risk’ and breach funding agreements.

“Far from protecting artists, it sends a clear message to discourage the creation of art that is political, and to avoid full participation in civil society if you are an artist who wishes to work with Arts Council funding.

“Arts Council England is subject to political pressures from the government of the day, and its new guidance will allow it to divest and disassociate itself from artists who speak truth to power.

“Artists and arts organisations should be free to critique institutions of power or bring attention to issues without fear of losing their funding.

“Rather, the relationship framework should clearly state that attempts to censor artists and their work presents a substantial risk to organisations and their funding, alongside enhanced guidance on protecting best practice in areas of equality and diversity, and dignity at work.”

ACE is described as an “arms length body” to the government’s department for culture, media and sport and so its decisions on relationship framework are for them to take.

The relationship framework is used to set out how ACE works with national portfolio organisations, which are a collection of arts and cultural organisations that get funding from ACE.