Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard to front ITV’s ‘national institution’ This Morning

Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley have been confirmed as the regular hosts of ITV’s popular daytime show This Morning.

The duo take over in the wake of the exits of long-time sofa hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, who both left last year.

Shephard and Deeley will begin hosting This Morning from Monday to Thursday next month, with Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary presenting on Fridays.

Good Morning Britain star Shephard said: “This really feels like a very special moment for Cat and I to be part of the next chapter of This Morning.

“It’s an honour to be trusted with the reins, join Alison and Dermot and all the team that work on and off screen and do such a great job.

“For the last 10 years I’ve been waking up with our ITV daytime audience on GMB and I now look forward to spending time with Cat, welcoming the viewers home after the school run or from their early morning routines, with a cup of tea and a mix of everything that makes This Morning so loved.”

The 49-year-old fronts the ITV quiz show Tipping Point, has hosted Ninja Warrior UK, and has joined Willoughby on the sofa to replace Schofield during previous absences.

Deeley, who rose to fame as a presenter of Saturday morning ITV children’s programme SM:TV Live alongside Ant and Dec, and its spin-off music programme CD:UK with Willoughby, called This Morning a “national institution”.

She added: “Whenever it’s on, it’s like having your friends over – funny, smart, silly, heartfelt, informative and joyful – like all the greatest friendships.

Patrick Kielty and wife Cat Deeley pictured in 2017 (PA)

“This Morning is and always will be the viewers’ show. Ben and I both know how much people love it, and with the help of an amazing team of people, we’re going to do our best to take care of it.”

The 47-year-old has previously hosted ITV’s Stars In Their Eyes and the BBC’s Fame Academy, and presented American competition show So You Think You Can Dance for more than a decade.

She and husband Patrick Kielty, who replaced Ryan Tubridy on the popular Irish chat show The Late Late Show, are now based in London after living in California.

Both Deeley and Shephard have previously presented This Morning on separate occasions, with Deeley co-presenting the show alongside Rylan Clark in November last year.

In recent months, stars including Emma Willis and Craig Doyle have all presented on This Morning.

Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway have been a presenting duo on Good Morning Britain (PA)

Hammond, who will replace the late Paul O’Grady as host of ITV’s For The Love Of Dogs, and O’Leary were among the stars to congratulate Shephard and Deeley.

Commenting on a This Morning Instagram video announcing the news, O’Leary wrote: “Huzzah! Welcome to the fam,” while Hammond wrote: “So excited about this.”

TV presenter and former I’m A Celebrity contestant Josie Gibson, who often features on This Morning, wrote: “I feel a work welcome party coming on!!!!!”

In May last year, Schofield resigned from ITV and was dropped by his talent agency after admitting to an “unwise but not illegal” relationship.

In October, Willoughby left the show after 14 years on the sofa, saying she had made the “decision for me and my family”.

She continues to present Dancing On Ice, where she has been joined by Deal Or No Deal host Stephen Mulhern as a replacement for Schofield.