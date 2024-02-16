Lorraine Kelly credits Sir David Attenborough for existence of her debut novel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Lorraine Kelly credits Sir David Attenborough for existence of her debut novel

By Press Association
Lorraine Kelly during the filming for the Graham Norton Show (Matt Crossick/PA)
Lorraine Kelly during the filming for the Graham Norton Show (Matt Crossick/PA)

TV presenter Lorraine Kelly has credited Sir David Attenborough for the existence of her debut novel The Island Swimmer.

Appearing on The Graham Norton Show, Kelly recounted how she used a photo of herself with Sir David to gain wi-fi access at a Zimbabwean anti-poaching station while editing her novel.

Scottish presenter Kelly told the BBC One show: “The wi-fi was terrible, so I went to the anti-poaching station to use theirs. They were a bit reluctant until I showed them a picture on my phone of me and David Attenborough.

“They were like, ‘Oh my God, you’ve met him?’. Of course, he’s like a god there so I got the wi-fi. The book is here because of David Attenborough. He doesn’t know, or indeed care, I am sure.”

Graham Norton Show – London
Austin Butler, Josh Brolin, Jodie Foster, Olivia Colman, Lorraine Kelly, Wanda Sykes, Rag‘n’Bone Man and Calvin Harris during the filming for The Graham Norton Show (Matt Crossick/PA)

She added that her appearance as Owl on the fifth series of ITV reality show The Masked Singer, during which she performed Happy Talk by Captain Sensible, was “such good fun”.

“I didn’t tell anyone about it except my husband. It was madness, but such good fun,” she said.

“I am 65 this year and I have decided just to do silly things, and this was very silly.”

Kelly was joined on the couch by American actress Jodie Foster, British actress Olivia Colman, comedian Wanda Sykes, Dune stars Austin Butler and Josh Brolin, Scottish DJ Calvin Harris and singer Rag’n’Bone Man.

Graham Norton Show – London
Dune: Part Two stars Austin Butler and Josh Brolin (Matt Crossick/PA)

Elvis star Butler discussed his “strange appearance” in the sci-fi film Dune: Part Two, which is released on March 1 and which sees him star as the bald, villainous Feyd-Rautha.

He said: “I had another film coming up and the director begged me not to shave my head. So I had to have three hours of makeup to give me a bald head and no eyebrows. It was incredible.”

Oscar-winner Foster, who plays detective Liz Danvers in the new season of TV drama True Detective: Night Country, said her character is “racist, selfish and very horny”.

“She is just awful; everything you can hate … I can’t say much about the final episode, but it is the best, it is extraordinary. No one sees that end coming,” she said.

Graham Norton Show – London
Jodie Foster was offered the part of Star Wars’ Princess Leia (Matt Crossick/PA)

The 61-year-old revealed that she was offered the role of Princess Leia in the 1977 Star Wars movie, but turned it down as she was already committed to a Disney film.

Foster said: “I got the part of Princess Leia but couldn’t do it because I was already doing a Disney film.

“My life could have been so different, and I would have liked to have had the hair!”

Oscar winner Colman spoke about her performance in the new mystery comedy Wicked Little Letters.

Graham Norton Show – London
Oscar winner Olivia Colman (Matt Crossick/PA)

She said: “I was amazed to find out it was a true story. I thought no one in 1920s Littlehampton would swear or behave so badly.

“It was very sweary on set too which was really fun, just great.”

Sykes spoke about her new Netflix comedy special Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer, and recalled the infamous Oscars slap between Will Smith and Chris Rock.

Graham Norton Show – London
Wanda Sykes has a new Netflix comedy special (Matt Crossick/PA)

She said: “Chris is a friend of mine so I thought I would stay to watch him. When everything happened, I thought it was a set-up but it was a real slap that was so loud.

“I remember thinking, what’s happening? It was very upsetting that no-one did anything and we all just got on with the show.”

Graham Norton Show – London
Calvin Harris and Rag ‘n’ Bone Man performing (Matt Crossick/PA)

Harris and Rag’n’Bone Man performed their new single Lovers In A Past Life on Norton’s show.

The Graham Norton Show airs on BBC One on Friday at 10.40pm.