Hanif Kureishi says he wants to help disabled writers following his fall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Hanif Kureishi says he wants to help disabled writers following his fall

By Press Association
Writer Hanif Kureishi was left disabled following a fall (Yui Mok/PA)
Writer Hanif Kureishi was left disabled following a fall (Yui Mok/PA)

British author and playwright Hanif Kureishi has said he is interested in trying to help disabled writers after he was left paralysed after a fall on Boxing Day in 2022.

The 69-year-old writer said he is getting “used to the fact that I’m a disabled person now”, adding that the “losses are abominable”.

Speaking to The Telegraph, he said: “When I start to feel stronger, I would be interested in trying to help disabled writers.

“A lot of attention is paid to writers of colour and women.

“But rarely do you hear people talking about disabled writers, so if there’s anything I can do in the future, to help them, in terms of equipment or agents, I would like to get involved with that.”

Asked if he would support the idea of the lead roles in My Beautiful Laundrette, currently playing at The National Theatre, going to disabled actors, Kureishi said: “It’s not something I would have thought of before my accident – you never notice these things.

“But that would interest me now – in fact, I would be thrilled by that.”

Speaking further on his disability, he said: “You see the world as being a much more perilous place than you saw it as before – you realise how frail the human condition is.

“It’s a mercy that the worst of it is over”, he added.

“I’ve just got to get used to the fact that I’m a disabled person now.

Letters Live series – London
Hanif Kureishi performs Letter from James Baldwin during the fourth night of the Letters Live series at the Freemason’s Hall, London (Anthony Devlin/PA)

“The losses are abominable.”

The Bromley-born writer has documented his experience following the fall in a series of dispatches on Substack called The Kureishi Chronicles.

Speaking to The Telegraph about what happened that fateful day, he said: “I was sitting in Isabella’s (his partner’s) apartment, and felt faint.

“I put my head between my legs, and then passed out.

“Apparently when I passed out I stood up and took a couple of steps, and fell flat on my face.

“I was on the floor in a pool of blood, paralysed. Isabella was with me, and I thought I was going to die.

“I thought: ‘I’ve got four or five breaths left. It’s all over for me.’”

Discussing his physical state at the moment, he said: “I’m feeling a bit stronger in my shoulders, my arms, and my legs. But I can’t grip anything.

Royal Investitures
Novelist Hanif Kureishi is made a CBE by the Queen at Buckingham Palace for services to literature and drama (Martin Keene/PA)

“I can’t hold anything. I can’t move my fingers.

“I’m hoping something might come back but the hands are apparently the last thing to come back.”

He added: “The doctors will never make a prediction but they will say people continue to improve if they do physio and exercises – you’re not going to deteriorate, at least.”

The screen writer was nominated for an Oscar for best original screenplay in 1987 for the film My Beautiful Laundrette.

His debut 1990 novel The Buddha Of Suburbia won him a Whitbread Award (now known as the Costa Book Awards) for best first novel that year, and it was later adapted for a BBC television series with a soundtrack by David Bowie.

In 2008 he was made a CBE for services to literature and drama and his second novel, The Black Album, was adapted for the stage in 2009.