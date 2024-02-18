Amy Winehouse actress says singer’s life was not just ‘soaked in tragedy’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Amy Winehouse actress says singer’s life was not just ‘soaked in tragedy’

By Press Association
Marisa Abela, who is attending the Bafta film awards. (Ian West/PA)
Marisa Abela, who is attending the Bafta film awards. (Ian West/PA)

The actress who is playing Amy Winehouse in an upcoming film says her life was not just “soaked in tragedy”.

Marisa Abela is starring in Back To Black about Winehouse’s whirlwind years living in London and her journey to fame, and she was at the Royal Festival Hall in London for the Bafta ceremony.

The film also stars Lesley Manville, Eddie Marsan and Jack O’Connell – and has the back of Winehouse’s estate.

Abela told the PA news agency on the red carpet that the upcoming biopic she stars in will remind people why they fell in love with the singer.

She said: “I don’t know that her whole life was soaked in tragedy, I think that’s what we wanted to bring back is, remember why you fell in love with this woman – the hooks, the energy, the lust for life, the hunger to sort of suck every drop out of life.”

V Festival 2008 – Essex
Amy Winehouse, the Grammy-winning singer (Yui Mok/PA)

She added: “Part of the reason we fell in love with her was because she was honest and brutal and iconic and amazing, fearless. So we just wanted to bring that back, you know?”

Winehouse’s career was tragically cut short in 2011 when she died at age 27 following her struggling with alcohol and drugs.

She was found unresponsive on her bedroom floor in her home in Camden, London, and died shortly thereafter.

After two coroners’ inquests, the Grammy Award winner’s cause of death was revealed to be accidental alcohol poisoning.