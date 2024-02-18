Full list of 2024 Bafta winners

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Full list of 2024 Bafta winners

By Press Association
Christopher Nolan and Cillian Murphy. (Ian West/PA)
Christopher Nolan and Cillian Murphy. (Ian West/PA)

The full list of the winners of the 2024 Bafta ceremony is:

Film – Oppenheimer’s Christopher Nolan, Charles Roven and Emma Thomas

Director – Oppenheimer’s Christopher Nolan

Supporting actress – The Holdovers’ Da’Vine Joy Randolph

UK gala screening of Poor Things – London
Mark Ruffalo, Emma Stone and Willem Dafoe (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Supporting actor – Oppenheimer’s Robert Downey Jr

Leading actor – Oppenheimer’s Cillian Murphy

Leading actress – Poor Things’ Emma Stone

Outstanding debut – Earth Mama’s Savanah Leaf, Shirley O’Connor and Medb Riordan

Bafta Fellowship – Samantha Morton

Outstanding British contribution to cinema – June Givanni

Rising star – Mia McKenna-Bruce

Outstanding British film – The Zone Of Interest’s Jonathan Glazer and James Wilson

Film not in the English language – The Zone Of Interest’s Jonathan Glazer and James Wilson

British Academy Film Awards 2024
Robert Downey Jr (Ian West/PA)

Documentary – 20 Days In Mauripol’s Mstyslav Chernov, Raney Aronson Rath, Michelle Mizner

Animated film – The Boy And The Heron’s Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki

Original screenplay – Anatomy Of A Fall’s Justine Triet and Arthur Harari

Adapted screenplay – American Fiction’s Cord Jefferson

Original score – Oppenheimer’s Ludwig Goransson

Casting – The Holdovers’ Susan Shopmaker

Cinematography – Oppenheimer’s Hoyte van Hoytema

Editing – Oppenheimer’s Jennifer Lame

Production design – Poor Things’ Shona Heath, James Price and Zsuzsa Mihalek

76th Cannes Film Festival
James Wilson, Sandra Huller, Jonathan Glazer, Christian Friedel and Ewa Puszczynska, (Doug Peters/PA)

Costume design – Poor Things’ Holly Waddington

Makeup and hair – Poor Things’ Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston

Sound – The Zone Of Interest’s Johnnie Burn and Tarn Willers

Special visual effects – Poor Things’ Tim Barter, Simon Hughes, Dean Koonjul and Jane Paton

British short animation – Crab Day’s Ross Stringer, Bartosz Stanislawek and Aleksandra Sykulak

British short film – Jellyfish And Lobster’s Yasmin Afifi and Elizabeth Rufai