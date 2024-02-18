Full list of 2024 Bafta winners

The full list of the winners of the 2024 Bafta ceremony is:

Film – Oppenheimer’s Christopher Nolan, Charles Roven and Emma Thomas

Director – Oppenheimer’s Christopher Nolan

Supporting actress – The Holdovers’ Da’Vine Joy Randolph

Mark Ruffalo, Emma Stone and Willem Dafoe (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Supporting actor – Oppenheimer’s Robert Downey Jr

Leading actor – Oppenheimer’s Cillian Murphy

Leading actress – Poor Things’ Emma Stone

Outstanding debut – Earth Mama’s Savanah Leaf, Shirley O’Connor and Medb Riordan

Bafta Fellowship – Samantha Morton

Outstanding British contribution to cinema – June Givanni

Rising star – Mia McKenna-Bruce

Outstanding British film – The Zone Of Interest’s Jonathan Glazer and James Wilson

Film not in the English language – The Zone Of Interest’s Jonathan Glazer and James Wilson

Robert Downey Jr (Ian West/PA)

Documentary – 20 Days In Mauripol’s Mstyslav Chernov, Raney Aronson Rath, Michelle Mizner

Animated film – The Boy And The Heron’s Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki

Original screenplay – Anatomy Of A Fall’s Justine Triet and Arthur Harari

Adapted screenplay – American Fiction’s Cord Jefferson

Original score – Oppenheimer’s Ludwig Goransson

Casting – The Holdovers’ Susan Shopmaker

Cinematography – Oppenheimer’s Hoyte van Hoytema

Editing – Oppenheimer’s Jennifer Lame

Production design – Poor Things’ Shona Heath, James Price and Zsuzsa Mihalek

James Wilson, Sandra Huller, Jonathan Glazer, Christian Friedel and Ewa Puszczynska, (Doug Peters/PA)

Costume design – Poor Things’ Holly Waddington

Makeup and hair – Poor Things’ Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston

Sound – The Zone Of Interest’s Johnnie Burn and Tarn Willers

Special visual effects – Poor Things’ Tim Barter, Simon Hughes, Dean Koonjul and Jane Paton

British short animation – Crab Day’s Ross Stringer, Bartosz Stanislawek and Aleksandra Sykulak

British short film – Jellyfish And Lobster’s Yasmin Afifi and Elizabeth Rufai