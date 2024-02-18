Michael J Fox given standing ovation after surprise appearance at Bafta awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Michael J Fox given standing ovation after surprise appearance at Bafta awards

By Press Association
Michael J Fox (Ian West/PA)
Michael J Fox (Ian West/PA)

Canadian-American actor Michael J Fox received a standing ovation after making a surprise appearance at the EE Bafta film awards.

The Back To The Future film series star was described as a “true legend of cinema” by David Tennant, who introduced Fox on to the stage at the Royal Festival Hall in London.

Fox presented the best film award which was won by Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer.

He was greeted with a standing ovation and cheers from the audience as he came on stage in a wheelchair but stood at the podium.

The 89th Academy Awards – Arrivals – Los Angeles
Michael J Fox arriving at the 89th Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, USA (Ian West/PA)

The 62-year-old activist and former Hollywood actor – who was diagnosed with young-onset Parkinson’s disease a year after Back To The Future Part III was released in 1990 – described films as “magic” which can “change your life”.

Presenting the prize, he said: “Five films were nominated in this category tonight and all five have something in common. They are the best of what we do.

“No matter who you are or where you’re from, these films can bring us together.

“There’s a reason why they say movies are magic because movies can change your day.

“It can change your outlook. Sometimes it can change your life.”

Fox founded the Michael J Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research in 2000, which has raised more than two billion dollars (£1.58 billion), CBS News reported in November.

He was honoured at the Governors Awards in 2022 with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, an honorary Oscar recognising outstanding philanthropic efforts.