UB40 release first single from forthcoming 45th anniversary album

UB40 have released new single Gimme Some Kinda Sign, the first from their forthcoming 45th anniversary album.

The new track is a cover of the 1967 soul classic Gimme Little Sign by US singer Brenton Wood, which the reggae band have put a fresh twist on.

It will feature on the group’s upcoming 14-track record, titled UB45, which will also include an array of new tracks and rerecordings of some of their hits including Red Red Wine and Kingston Town.

The song was chosen by lead vocalist Matt Doyle, who suggested it to the band’s co-founder Robin Campbell, unaware that it had been on his wish list of songs to cover since their 1983 album Labour Of Love.

Campbell said: “I was delighted when Matt suggested Gimme as a song he’d like to cover as it had been on my to do list for 40 years and I still have the 7” 45 vinyl.

“It says something about his musical knowledge that he picked a song recorded more than 20 years before he was born.”

Doyle added: “Gimme Some Kinda Sign is easily one of my favourite tunes on the new record and is incredibly fun to play live.

“Recording was an absolute blast and I love what we’ve done with this song by an incredible old soul singer, who’s 83 now, and if he hears it, I think Brenton Wood would be happy with it for sure.”

The band also recorded a music video for the single which sees them perform the upbeat track on stage at Capture Studios in Birmingham.

The new album, which will be released on April 19, will also feature rerecordings of their 1980 debut Food For Thought, Cherry Oh Baby and Sing Our Own Song and new single Home.

UB40’s previous studio album was released in 2021, titled Bigga Baggariddim, with their last single, Champion, released in 2022 as the official anthem of the Commonwealth Games that year, which were held in Birmingham.

Formed in 1978 in Birmingham, the reggae band rose to prominence with their covers of hits including Red Red Wine and (I Can’t Help) Falling In Love With You.

After starting out in their home town, they began performing a number of gigs in London which got them noticed by prominent artists including The Pretenders’ Chrissie Hynde who invited them to tour with her band.

After many years of success, the original band split in 2008 when co-founder Ali Campbell quit over a disagreement about management and was later joined by Mickey Virtue and the late Astro to form a tearaway outfit.

Following the death of Astro in November 2021 and the departure of Virtue from the group, Campbell has continued under the title UB40 featuring Ali Campbell.

Campbell was also initially replaced by his brother Duncan in 2008, who joined the remaining members under the UB40 name, but Duncan later retired from the group due to ill health.

In 2021, Duncan was replaced by Kioko musician Doyle as the group’s new lead singer.

In addition to Doyle, the new album also features new addition Jamaican keyboard player Jahred Gordon.

Long-time producing partner Jamie Travers, son of late founding member and saxophonist Brian Travers, also joins on the keys.

For the record, Travers has extracted clips of his father’s saxophone from live recordings so the group could honour their late bandmate, who died in 2021.

Also among the band’s line-up is Robin Campbell, brother to Ali and Duncan Campbell, along with Earl Falconer, Norman Hassan, James Brown, Martin Meredith, Laurence Parry, Ian Thompson, Gilly G and Matt Campbell.

The group will also be celebrating the new album and anniversary with a UK tour which begins in November, visiting cities including London, Cardiff and Belfast.

UB45 will be released on April 19 and the tour will kick off on November 1.