Wiley forfeits MBE for ‘bringing the honours system into disrepute’

Grime artist Wiley has forfeited his MBE for “bringing the honours system into disrepute”.

A list published to the Cabinet Office website said the award had been forfeited this month.

The musician, whose real name is Richard Cowie and who is often referred to as the Godfather of Grime, had been honoured for his services to music in the December 2017 New Year Honours list.

Wiley performs on the first day of the Wireless Festival, in Finsbury Park, north London (Matt Crossick/PA)

At the time, the 45-year-old from Bow, east London, said the honour was like receiving “the school grade I wanted and didn’t get”.

He told the PA news agency: “I’m honoured to be receiving an MBE. It feels like the school grade I wanted and didn’t get but now I’m finally there.”