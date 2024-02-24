Ant and Dec celebrate return of Saturday Night Takeaway by pranking Simon Cowell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Ant and Dec celebrate return of Saturday Night Takeaway by pranking Simon Cowell

By Press Association
Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly have hosted Saturday Night Takeaway (Ian West/PA)
Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly have hosted Saturday Night Takeaway (Ian West/PA)

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly have celebrated the return of Saturday Night Takeaway by pranking Simon Cowell for a second time – more than 20 years after their first.

The music mogul was the Geordie duo’s first prank victim in 2003 when they pretended to be a funny audition on US singing competition American Idol, where Cowell was a judge.

To mark the start of the show’s 20th series, the pair returned to the States to prank Cowell on his bicycle ride and during filming for America’s Got Talent (AGT).

McPartlin and Donnelly will take a break from the show at the conclusion of the series as they feel it is the “perfect time to pause for a little while and catch our breath”.

As they opened the show, Donnelly said: “I actually can’t believe the first episode of Saturday Night Live was almost 22 years ago” before they showed a photo of the pair from June 8 2002 – their first show.

They then turned the tables on their audience, showing pictures from years ago of people sitting in the studio and at home watching the live show.

The duo also revealed they handpicked every member of the 411-person audience, which was filled with foster parents and fundraisers.

As a thank you to the live audience, who they said had collectively raised £40 million for charity, they gifted them all a getaway prize.

Later in the show, they brought out Cowell who admitted he never thought the pair, who he works with on Britain’s Got Talent, would try to prank him again.

“We’re friends! I never in my wildest dreams thought a) you would do it or b) that you would actually make me not work it out – I fell for it,” he said.

The first prank saw Cowell interrupted on his morning cycle by a fake police officer, whom McPartlin and Donnelly fed instructions to through an earpiece while they sat in a van nearby.

The officer accused him of breaking a series of made-up misdemeanours including that his bicycle did not comply with Malibu colour regulations – which they claimed were seafoam blue, seafoam green or seafoam white – and that he needed to carry his bicycle licence with him.

The second stage saw the music producer pranked on AGT in front of a live audience when a fake magician act got him to get into a metal box which they locked with chains.

The fake masked performer then pretended to swallow the keys and told Cowell that they had got stuck in his throat, which left the judge unimpressed.

The AGT stage crew members then pretended to attempt to cut him free with a chainsaw, frustrating him further by asking if he consented every time they went to take his safety glasses on or off throughout the process.

Just before they were going to try using explosives, McPartlin and Donnelly took to the stage in disguise as the masked performers.

They said: “This illusion did not go to plan for this TV show but it did go to plan for our TV show in the UK” before revealing they were behind the prank, causing Cowell to say: “I am going to kill you.”

McPartlin told him: “This is payback for 20 years of keep us waiting Simon Cowell.”

Afterwards in the live studio, Cowell said: “I swear on my life, this is how stupid I am, I had no idea what was going on. That whole day was just a total nightmare.”

As he left, he told the duo: “I hate you, I love you.”

The show also teased that to mark the 20th series, the segment I’m A Celebrity Get Out Of Me Ear will see stars including Cowell, Amanda Holden, Holly Willoughby and Rylan Clark get their own back on McPartlin and Donnelly.

Elsewhere in the show, McPartlin and Donnelly went head to head in a challenge which saw them climb up a scaffolding structure which was suspended in the air.

McPartlin was the first to reach the top and press the buzzer, putting him in the lead at the start of the series.

Comedian and actor Stephen Merchant joined the show as the guest announcer for the week while presenter Stephen Mulhern made a dramatic return to the programme dressed as the character Dr Evil from the Austin Powers film series.

Becky Hill closed out the show by singing a medley of her hit songs including Disconnect and Remember while dance collective Urban Theory performed around her.

McPartlin, Donnelly and Mulhern also got involved by performing the hand choreography alongside the group.

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway continues on ITV.