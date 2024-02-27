90s girlband Eternal adds new member as group gears up for comeback

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
90s girlband Eternal adds new member as group gears up for comeback

By Press Association
Eternal will play gigs this year with a new band member (PA)
Eternal will play gigs this year with a new band member (PA)

Eternal stars Vernie and Easther Bennett have unveiled a new bandmate as the group gears up for a comeback.

The 90s girl band, which previously included Louise Redknapp and Kelle Bryan, now features singer Christel Lakhdar.

The new line-up is poised to perform a string of gigs this year, starting on May 3 at the NEC in Birmingham, which is billed as Eternal’s first UK show in 10 years.

They will also perform at the 90s Baby Festival in Manchester on July 20 and at Back2Back in Nottingham on August 24.

Lakhdar told The Mirror: “I’ve been singing these songs since (I was) a young age and feel like pinching myself as I’m taking it all in.”

Vernie added: “Meeting Christel for the first time just felt right.

“She’s talented, accomplished and has such an amazing personality. She’s also strong vocally, so our harmonies will be taken to the next level. I think our music followers will love her just as much as we do.”

ETERNAL
Easther Bennett, left, Vernie Bennett and Kelle Bryan,right (Peter Jordan/PA)

Easther said she was “really looking forward to dipping my toes in again with a few festivals here and there”, continuing: “This new era is all about enjoying the moment.”

Eternal enjoyed a string of hits in the 1990s, including chart topper I Wanna Be The Only One with BeBe Winans in 1997.

Other hits included Stay and Just A Step From Heaven.

Their debut album, Always & Forever, hit number two on the UK charts in 1993 and went four times platinum.

LOUISE NURDING
Louise Redknapp, formerly Nurding, in 1997 (Michael Crabtree/PA)

Redknapp, previously known as Louise Nurding, left the band in 1995 before the second album was released and embarked on a solo career, with hits including Naked.

The group decided not to replace her and carried on as a trio to release sophomore album Power Of A Woman.

Eternal and Pope
Eternal meeting the then Pope at the Vatican (PA)

It featured singles including I Am Blessed, which they performed for Pope John Paul II at the Vatican in 1995.

Bryan later left in 1998 and the Bennett sisters continued on as a duo until 2000.

Eternal briefly reunited in 2014 for the ITV2 documentary The Big Reunion, without Redknapp.

As part of the show they performed in a concert at the Hammersmith Apollo alongside BeBe Winans for their hit single I Wanna Be The Only One.