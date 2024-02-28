Kate Bush named official ambassador for Record Store Day UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Kate Bush named official ambassador for Record Store Day UK

By Press Association
Kate Bush named official ambassador for Record Store Day UK (Trevor Leighton/PA)
British music star Kate Bush will champion and celebrate the art of vinyl as this year’s official ambassador of Record Store Day UK.

The pop superstar will release a special edition of her hit Eat The Music exclusively in independent record shops on April 20.

Record Store Day launched in the UK in 2008, and this year will see more than 270 independent record shops celebrate their culture by selling special vinyl releases and hosting artist performances across the country.

Eat The Music
Eat The Music (PA)

Bush described it as a “huge honour” and a “great privilege” to join the illustrious list of previous Record Store Day ambassadors, including Taylor Swift, Sir Elton John, Noel Gallagher and The 1975.

“Isn’t it great to see how the resurgence in vinyl has taken the music industry by complete surprise, it had decided to leave vinyl far behind, but it would seem that not everyone agrees! I love that,” she said.

“I know there are many, many artists who are just as excited to see the audience turning the tide. In the same way that some people like to read a book on Kindle but also want to have a book as a physical object, a lot of people like vinyl and streaming. Both have different appeals.

“The added bonus of vinyl is that it encourages people to listen to albums. An art form that I’ve always thought can be treasured in a unique way.

“An album on vinyl is a beautiful thing, given a strong identity by its large-scale artwork. There’s a much more personal connection with the artist and their work.”

Bush will release a UV printed 10-inch edition of Eat The Music, which includes hit tracks Lily and Big Stripey Lie.

Eat The Music was initially planned as the lead single for Bush’s 1993 album The Red Shoes, before it was replaced by Rubberband Girl.

“It’s been fun putting designs together … This year’s design echoes the cancelled release of Eat The Music as the first single from the album, The Red Shoes.

“The image was intended to be on the cover of the single bag and is now on the disc as a UV print.

“The title, Eat The Music, is meant to be a playful nod to ‘If music be the food of love, play on,’ from Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night.

“Each year Record Store Day gathers more attention, more momentum, and attracts more people who cram into indie record stores all over the world to see what’s up.

“This year, I hope you have a fantastic time at this very important event, and that you get to celebrate music that’s been specially released for you.”

Sir Elton John
Sir Elton John (Yui Mok/PA)

Since its launch, the Record Store Day event has helped to spearhead vinyl’s revival.

Natasha Youngs, of Resident Music in Brighton, said: “To have such an inspirational, cloud busting and resolutely independent artist championing this event is a huge honour.

“Especially one who has very much carved her own path throughout her considerable career while completely understanding the value of authenticity and independence is hugely appreciated by the record shop community.”

BBC Radio 6 Music are the official broadcast partners of Record Store Day 2024, which will take place on Saturday April 20.