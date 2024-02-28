Journalists call for truth ahead of hearing on state covert surveillance claims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Journalists call for truth ahead of hearing on state covert surveillance claims

By Press Association
Investigative journalists Barry McCaffrey and Trevor Birney have called for answers ahead of a tribunal hearing to examine allegations that they were subject to covert surveillance by UK authorities (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Two investigative journalists have called for answers ahead of a tribunal hearing to examine allegations that they were subject to covert surveillance by UK authorities.

Senior legal figures sitting on the Investigatory Powers Tribunal are hearing a case brought by Northern Ireland-based film-makers Barry McCaffrey and Trevor Birney.

In 2018, Mr McCaffrey and Mr Birney rose to public prominence after they were controversially arrested as part of a police investigation into the alleged leaking of a confidential document that appeared in a documentary the men made on a Troubles massacre.

Journalists Barry McCaffrey and Trevor Birney outside the Royal Courts of Justice ahead of the specialist tribunal hearing (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI), citing a conflict of interest, asked Durham Police to lead the investigation into the inclusion of the Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland document in the No Stone Unturned film on the 1994 UVF massacre in Loughinisland, Co Down.

Former PSNI chief constable Simon Byrne later unreservedly apologised for how the men had been treated and the PSNI agreed to pay £875,000 in damages to the journalists and the film company behind the documentary.

The 2020 settlement came after a court ruled that the warrants used by police to search the journalists’ homes and Fine Point Films had been “inappropriate”.

In 2019, Mr Birney and Mr McCaffrey lodged a complaint with the Investigatory Powers Tribunal asking it to establish whether there had been any unlawful surveillance of them.

The respondents in the case are the PSNI, Durham Police, MI5, the Security Service Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ) and several Government ministers.

Journalists Barry McCaffrey (second left) and Trevor Birney (centre left) with supporters outside court (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

In a two-day hearing at the Royal Courts of Justice in London, the tribunal will also probe a separate issue, pre-dating the documentary, which involves claims that police officers unlawfully accessed Mr McCaffrey’s phone records.

Mr McCaffrey had been investigating alleged police corruption around the time his data was said to have been accessed by the PSNI in 2013.

Mr Birney and Mr McCaffrey were greeted by supporters as they arrived at court on Wednesday morning accompanied by their solicitors, Niall Murphy and John Finucane.

“We’re here simply to seek the truth,” Mr Birney told reporters outside the Royal Courts of Justice.

“We’re here to find out exactly what was going on in the years leading up to our arrest in 2018. We don’t know what we’re going to hear this morning. We don’t know how this is going to go.

“We don’t know if the PSNI and Durham (Constabulary) are going to come clean and tell us what actions they were taking against journalists in Belfast over the last 10 years.”

Mr McCaffrey said: “We feel that we need to know, and journalists and society need to know, if police have been surveilling journalists for no other reason than we’re doing our job.

“Journalism isn’t a crime. Journalists shouldn’t be treated as criminals or as criminal suspects, and if that is the case, UK police have an awful lot to answer for.

“And we need answers today. We need the courts and the police to tell us exactly what they’ve done. Society needs to know that journalists aren’t being targeted by police.”

Lord Justice Singh, Lady Carmichael and senior barrister Stephen Shaw KC are sitting on the tribunal for the hearing.