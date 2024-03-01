Chris Packham to present series exploring dyslexia and ADHD

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment

Chris Packham to present series exploring dyslexia and ADHD

By Press Association
Chris Packham will front the new series (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Chris Packham is to present a new Inside Our Minds series which explores what it is like to live with dyslexia and ADHD.

It follows the first instalment which saw the TV presenter and environmentalist help autistic people illustrate how their minds work to their friends and family following his own diagnosis of Asperger’s Syndrome.

The forthcoming two-part BBC Two series will look at dyslexia in one episode and ADHD in the other, giving four contributors the opportunity to show how they see the world in their own words and images.

They will work with filmmakers, animators and photographers to create short films which will help express what ADHD or dyslexia means for them.

The series aims to “promote understanding of the lived experiences of neurodivergent people, tackling the prejudice and stigma they can face”, the broadcaster said.

It also hopes to acknowledge the “challenges of these conditions as well as celebrating their benefits”.

Packham said: “The response we had to Inside Our Autistic Minds has been unparalleled.

“I have never encountered such a positive reaction to any programme I have been a part of.

“Central to this reaction has been people saying that we facilitated a greater understanding of autistic minds and banished many misunderstandings about the condition.

“ADHD and dyslexia are both equally misunderstood so I am very excited about the challenge of exploring how they impact people’s day-to-day lives in education, work and relationships.”

Packham, 62, was diagnosed with Asperger’s in his 40s. It is an autism spectrum disorder which can have an impact on social interaction.

BBC head of commissioning of specialist factual, Jack Bootle, added: “I was moved by the response to Inside Our Autistic Minds, and delighted it resonated with such a large audience.

“As our understanding of neurodiversity increases, I’m seeing a new wave of interest in ADHD and dyslexia, so this feels like the right time to expand the Inside Our Minds brand.

“Neurodiversity is much talked about but often from the outside in. Inside Our Minds gives the microphone to neurodivergent people and allows them to lead the discussion.”

Inside Our Autistic Minds was named best specialist factual series at the Broadcast Awards.