Contestants on Celebrity Big Brother ‘could include former This Morning star’

The first series of ITV’s Celebrity Big Brother could include former This Morning host Fern Britton, according to reports.

The 66-year-old presenter turned author, who used to host ITV’s daytime programme with Phillip Schofield from 2002 to 2009, is reportedly entering the Big Brother house for the revived series.

Britton, also known for work on Ready Steady Cook and Breakfast Time, has also competed on Strictly Come Dancing.

Fern Britton was previously on Strictly Come Dancing (Ian West/PA)

In November, ITV announced the Big Brother spin-off would be returning to screens in 2024 following the reboot of the standard format in October, which saw lawyer Jordan crowned the winner.

In a video on social media hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best teased the new contestants by reacting to them by giving hints.

They said one is “competitive”, another is “a good time girl” and a celebrity was also hailed as “TV’s finest”.

“I don’t think they’re going to get on,” Odudu also said.

A Celebrity Big Brother spokesperson said: “Any names are at this point pure speculation and viewers will have to tune to see who will be entering the Celebrity Big Brother house.”

Other housemates touted to appear on the launch of the series on Monday include Sharon Osbourne, Louis Walsh, Ekin-Su Culculoglu, Bradley Riches, Nikita Kuzmin and Colson Smith.

Osbourne, along with being the wife of Black Sabbath star Ozzy Osbourne, has appeared on several series of talent show The X Factor alongside judges Simon Cowell and Irish talent agent Walsh.

Louis Walsh, Sharon Osbourne, Simon Cowell, Dannii Minogue and Dermot O’Leary. (Steve Parsons/PA)

She has also competed on the celebrity version of The Apprentice in the US and has presented a programme on TalkTV.

The Sun reports that she will be just a guest housemate on Big Brother.

Walsh has managed stars including Boyzone, Jedward and Westlife, and has most recently been overseeing the development of five-piece boyband Next In Line, who he has described as a “modern-day One Direction”.

Meanwhile, Love Island star Culculoglu has just appeared in the second season of the US version of psychological game The Traitors while Smith is a Coronation Street actor.

OK we are SO ready to meet the Housemates now @AJOdudu and @iamwillbest! #CBBUK pic.twitter.com/pdatSGA7DN — Celebrity Big Brother UK (@bbuk) March 3, 2024

Riches was in Netflix LGBT+ romance show Heartstopper and Kuzmin is a Strictly dancer – who was a runner up on the last series when he competed with actor Layton Williams.

Sauce maker Levi Roots, who was successful on BBC business show Dragons’ Den, and the Princess of Wales’ uncle, the businessman Gary Goldsmith, are also rumoured to be joining the cast.

Before the series aired on ITV last year, the controversial reality show last was on Channel 5 in 2018 before being cancelled by the channel.

Celebrity Big Brother will air from Monday on ITV1 and ITVX and the location has been revamped for the famous arrivals.

A spin-off show called Celebrity Big Brother: Late & Live will follow on ITV2.