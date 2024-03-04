Bianca Jackson causes havoc as she makes her return to EastEnders

Patsy Palmer’s character Bianca Jackson caused havoc by throwing a brick through a window as she returned to EastEnders following a four-year absence.

In Monday’s episode of the BBC One soap, Bianca, who now lives in Milton Keynes, is visited by her step-daughter Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) and her partner Zack Hudson (James Farrar) following her off-screen break-up with Terry Spraggan (Terry Alderton).

After spending some time with her step-daughter, Bianca is delighted to learn of Whitney’s pregnancy and comforts her as they both reflect on the babies they have lost.

Bianca aborted her daughter Natasha in the late 1990s when she learned she had spina bifida, which is when a baby’s spine and spinal cord does not develop properly.

Whitney terminated a pregnancy in 2023 after her unborn daughter Peach was diagnosed with Edwards’ syndrome, a rare but serious condition which most babies die from before or shortly after being born, according to the NHS website.

Also in the episode, Whitney learns Bianca is helping to feed a young girl called Britney who is being neglected by her drug-addicted mother.

As she finds her house to confront the mother she is followed by Bianca who throws a brick through a window after she is taunted by Britney’s mother who tells her the “smartest thing he (Bianca’s ex Terry) ever did was leaving you”.

Biance responds by saying “you’re looking for a smack” before she gets restrained by Zack whilst trying to start a physical altercation.

The following scenes get increasingly dramatic as Whitney follows Britney, who flees the scene.

The episode ends as Britney is about to be run over by a car before Whitney pushes her out the way and is hit herself.

Bianca was last seen in Walford in September 2019 when she attended the ill-fated wedding of step-daughter Whitney to Callum Highway (Tony Clay) amid the latter’s relationship with Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden).

She arrived in Albert Square in 1993 as the daughter of Carol Jackson (Lindsey Coulson) and is best known for her tumultuous romantic relationship with Ricky Butcher (Sid Owen), who she yelled “Rickaaaaaaay” at.

Her storylines also involved finding out that David Wicks (Michael French) was her father and discovering the abuse of Whitney at the hands of her partner Tony King.

Palmer, 51, has been DJing since 2012 and competed in BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing in 2005 with professional dancer Anton Du Beke, and last year featured on ITV1’s Dancing On Ice where she was partnered with skater Matt Evers.