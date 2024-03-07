Traitors champion Harry Clark reveals he suffered sleep deprivation on the show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Traitors champion Harry Clark reveals he suffered sleep deprivation on the show

By Press Association
The Traitors champion Harry Clark (Mark Mainz/Studio Lambert/BBC/PA)
The Traitors champion Harry Clark (Mark Mainz/Studio Lambert/BBC/PA)

The Traitors champion Harry Clark has said he suffered sleep deprivation due to the intense schedule on the show.

The 23-year-old took the £95,150 prize pot during the dramatic final of the BBC reality show after he deceived his friend Mollie Pearce into thinking he was a fellow faithful, when in reality he was a traitor.

Clark played as a traitor throughout the whole second series after putting in a request to host Claudia Winkleman to be selected for the role.

Speaking on the Tom Dean Medal Machine podcast, he said: “At the start of The Traitors, I would remind myself why I’m here every three or four days.

“By the end, I was reminding myself every five minutes why I’m here because it got so hard. Because we would never sleep.”

He the contestants could be filming for 16 to 18 hours a day with the whole cast before everyone went to bed.

It was only when the faithful contestants were back in their rooms that the traitors would go back out to the tower where they decided who would be “murdered” that night.

“So you just had to pretend you’re as tired as everyone else, but not more tired,” he said.

“And that’s why you see people deteriorate, because after a couple of weeks… it takes its toll not getting a proper night’s sleep.”

He added that the show “100%” looked after the contestants, adding: “It’s just a game, isn’t it. So that’s part and parcel of the game.”

The former British Army engineer also revealed that he chose not to watch the first series as he wanted to go into the show with no expectations or trying to copy a previous game plan.

He said his plan was to be himself and not overthink things before they happened as he felt that could cause a contestant to “go into a spiral”.

Winkleman has fronted two series of the game show which sees members of the public attempt to identify who among them are “faithfuls” and who are “traitors”, since it launched at the end of 2022.

After the contestants arrive, they can request to be a faithful or a traitor to the host.

Clark revealed that he had always wanted to be a traitor but feared he would not get the chance after “crumbling” in front of the “powerful” Winkleman.

“I’d met her and I was like, ‘Oh no, she’s going to think that he won’t be able to handle it’, because I just felt like I crumbled,” he said.

“Because she’s actually such a powerful woman. She was speaking to me and I was driving down into my chair.

“I was trying to speak to Claudia and I couldn’t. I was like, ‘What is going on?’ Because normally I could talk to anyone. But she was such a powerful character.”

He said that before the selection roundtable it was his “dream” to be a traitor, but he started to get cold feet when Winkleman began choosing people.

Clark said: “It’s a lot, the pressure and the intensity of that building up.

“And then she tapped me and it was like, ‘OK, now I need to do that. The game starts’.”

The Tom Dean Medal Machine podcast is available on Global Player.