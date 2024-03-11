Celebrity Big Brother housemates nominated to face public vote on eviction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Celebrity Big Brother housemates nominated to face public vote on eviction

By Press Association
Three Celebrity Big Brother housemates will face the public vote (Ian West/PA)
Fern Britton, Lauren Simon and Louis Walsh will face the next public vote ahead of a live eviction on Celebrity Big Brother.

Former X Factor judge Sharon Osbourne was given the power to save one of the nominated housemates, choosing YouTuber Zeze Millz, and instead opted to nominate former This Morning presenter Britton in her place.

The Real Housewives Of Cheshire star Simon received eight nominations, while Walsh was nominated four times during the ITV reality show.

One celebrity from the trio will be evicted from the Big Brother house on Tuesday evening.

The episode saw Millz thank Osbourne for saving her from eviction, describing herself as “vulnerable”, while Osbourne later told Walsh she felt “terrible” for picking Britton.

“I think it was time for Lauren to go, I can tell that Fern has been hurt so badly in life,” Osbourne said.

The episode also saw Coronation Street star Colson Smith discussing his previous relationship with food with Osbourne – who said at one point she was 230lb before losing weight.

Celebrity Big Brother 2024
Colson Smith, one of the contestants in this year’s Celebrity Big Brother (Ray Burmiston/ITV)

“I lost weight when I was 18 through a quite a strict diet and then what I found was I was gaining weight and I’d try and diet again the way I thought I needed to diet,” Smith said.

“I wouldn’t eat for a day-and-a-half, I’d just starve myself and then I’d be that hungry that I would drive to KFC and I used to order three meals.

“I would hate myself so I wouldn’t eat again, and it would be that for months and months and months.”

Osbourne also said that her husband, Ozzy, who infamously bit a bat’s head off during a concert in the US state of Iowa in 1982, wants to have “The man that bit the head off a bat” on his tombstone.

Celebrity Big Brother continues on Tuesday at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.