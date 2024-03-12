Lily Allen: My children complete me but they ruined my career

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lily Allen: My children complete me but they ruined my career

By Press Association
Lily Allen has said her children ‘complete’ her but have ‘ruined’ her career (Ian West/PA)
Lily Allen has said her children “complete” her but have “ruined” her career.

The 38-year-old singer has two daughters – Ethel Mary, 11, and nine-year-old Marnie Rose – with ex-husband Sam Cooper.

Discussing how having children affected her career choices, Allen told Radio Times: “My children ruined my career. I love them and they complete me, but in terms of popstardom, they totally ruined it.

Stranger Things: The First Shadow – London
Lily Allen with husband David Harbour (Jeff Moore/PA)

“I get really annoyed when people say you can have it all because, quite frankly, you can’t.

“Some people choose their career over their children and that’s their prerogative, but my parents were quite absent when I was a kid. I feel like it left some nasty scars that I’m not willing to repeat on mine.

“I chose to step back and concentrate on them. I’m glad that I’ve done that because I think they’re pretty well-rounded.”

Allen, who is the daughter of actor Keith Allen and film producer Alison Owen, remembered being left outside when her parents were out for a meal.

She said: “Our parents used to hang out in this one particular restaurant called 192.

“There wasn’t enough space for the kids, so we would be left outside, going round Portobello Market. We’d shoplift things.”

New Look Lily Allen collection launch – London
Lily Allen with her father Keith (Yui Mok/PA)

The star, who broke out in 2008 with her chart-topping hit Smile, stopped making music after the release of her 2014 album Sheezus.

She has since found a new creative outlet in acting and made her West End debut in 2:22 A Ghost Story.

She said: “I was about two years sober. I’d just moved to New York. A big part of sobriety is surrendering and letting God – in whatever way you want to believe in that – have a plan for you.

“I got a call from a casting director who was putting on a play in the West End. I said ‘No, I’m not an actress’.

“But then I was talking to David (her husband, Stranger Things star David Harbour) – I’d been feeling a bit directionless and didn’t really know what I was doing with my life, except for being a mum and setting up a new home in Brooklyn – and he said ‘Maybe you should call them back’.

“Five weeks later I was in rehearsal.”

Olivier Theatre Awards 2022 – London
Lily Allen attends the Laurence Olivier Awards at London’s Royal Albert Hall in 2022 (Ian West/PA)

Allen received an Olivier Award nomination for best actress for her performance in 2022.

Since then she has starred in a stage production of The Pillowman by Martin McDonagh.

She has also appeared on television in Dreamland, about four sisters living on the Kent coast.