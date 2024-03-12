Persimmon sees annual profit halve and warns 2024 will ‘not be easy’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Persimmon sees annual profit halve and warns 2024 will ‘not be easy’

By Press Association
Housebuilder Persimmon said annual profits have more than halved in 2023, and warned 2024 will be another difficult year (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Housebuilder Persimmon said annual profits have more than halved in 2023, and warned 2024 will be another difficult year (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Housebuilding giant Persimmon has revealed that annual profits have more than halved, and warned 2024 will be another difficult year.

The Charles Church builder saw pre-tax profits slump to £351.8 million in 2023 from £730.7 million the previous year.

New home completions fell by a third to 9,922 from 14,868 in 2022.

The group said the housing market is set to “remain subdued” and “challenging” in 2024, with little sign of a pick-up ahead of a general election and with interest rates still at their highest since the 2008 financial crisis.

Persimmon said it has seen a slight increase in demand at the start of 2024 as mortgage costs have eased back a little, with its weekly net private sales rate per outlet rising to 0.59 from 0.54 a year ago.

But it said it is having to use incentives to boost demand, such as part-exchange deals.

Shares in the group fell 4% in Tuesday morning trading.

Persimmon said: “With interest rates expected to remain at current levels and a general election on the horizon, market conditions are expected to remain subdued throughout 2024.”

Chairman Roger Devlin said: “While demand remains high, affordability and mortgage availability has been difficult for many of our customers, especially first-time buyers.

“Thankfully, there has been some stabilisation in recent months with mortgage rates having fallen from their peak in July 2023.

“While 2024 will not be an easy year, I remain very confident of the exciting long-term prospects for the group.”

Private market house prices rose 5% to £285,774 in 2023.

But the group revealed that, on an underlying basis, home sale prices came under pressure as an 8%-9% rise in build costs and the use of incentives offset increases.

The group said build costs have eased back to around 3%-5% in 2024.

It is expecting to deliver between 10,000 and 10,500 homes this year, at an average selling price of £280,000 – down 2% on 2023 values.

Persimmon said: “Enhanced competition in the mortgage market and wage growth have contributed to improved affordability albeit it continues to be constrained, particularly for first-time buyers, and demand for homes remains varied across the country.

“Trading in the southern and eastern counties remains more challenging with weaker pricing, offset by a more robust trading performance in the northern regions.”