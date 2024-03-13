Dua Lipa announces release date for new album Radical Optimism

Dua Lipa has announced her first album in four years, Radical Optimism, will be released this spring.

Her highly-anticipated third studio album, which will arrive on May 3, will feature 11 tracks including her hit singles Houdini and Training Season.

The 28-year-old British-Albanian singer, who took home the Brit Award for best pop act earlier this month, said she was inspired by psychedelia, trip-hop, and Britpop styles when creating the new album.

She said: “A couple years ago, a friend introduced me to the term Radical Optimism.

“It’s a concept that resonated with me, and I became more curious as I started to play with it and weave it into my life.

“It struck me – the idea of going through chaos gracefully and feeling like you can weather any storm.

“At the same time, I found myself looking through the music history of psychedelia, trip hop, and Britpop.

“It has always felt so confidently optimistic to me, and that honesty and attitude is a feeling I took into my recording sessions.”

Dua Lipa on stage after winning the award for Best Pop Act during the Brit Awards 2024 (James Manning/PA)

Radical Optimism follows on from her chart-topping 2020 album Future Nostalgia and her 2017 self-titled debut, which peaked at number three in the charts.

The album cover for the new record sees the singer mostly submerged in water while a fin of what appears to be a shark swims past her.

Lipa has previously won a host of Brit Awards including British breakthrough act in 2018 and best British female solo artist in the same year and in 2021.

In 2019, she collected the best British single of the year for her collaboration with Calvin Harris on One Kiss and Future Nostalgia won best album of the year in 2021 and best Pop/R&B Act in 2022.