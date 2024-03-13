Dua Lipa announces release date for new album Radical Optimism

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Dua Lipa announces release date for new album Radical Optimism

By Press Association
Dua Lipa (Ian West/PA)
Dua Lipa (Ian West/PA)

Dua Lipa has announced her first album in four years, Radical Optimism, will be released this spring.

Her highly-anticipated third studio album, which will arrive on May 3, will feature 11 tracks including her hit singles Houdini and Training Season.

The 28-year-old British-Albanian singer, who took home the Brit Award for best pop act earlier this month, said she was inspired by psychedelia, trip-hop, and Britpop styles when creating the new album.

She said: “A couple years ago, a friend introduced me to the term Radical Optimism.

“It’s a concept that resonated with me, and I became more curious as I started to play with it and weave it into my life.

“It struck me – the idea of going through chaos gracefully and feeling like you can weather any storm.

“At the same time, I found myself looking through the music history of psychedelia, trip hop, and Britpop.

“It has always felt so confidently optimistic to me, and that honesty and attitude is a feeling I took into my recording sessions.”

The Brit Awards 2024 – Show – London
Dua Lipa on stage after winning the award for Best Pop Act during the Brit Awards 2024 (James Manning/PA)

Radical Optimism follows on from her chart-topping 2020 album Future Nostalgia and her 2017 self-titled debut, which peaked at number three in the charts.

The album cover for the new record sees the singer mostly submerged in water while a fin of what appears to be a shark swims past her.

Lipa has previously won a host of Brit Awards including British breakthrough act in 2018 and best British female solo artist in the same year and in 2021.

In 2019, she collected the best British single of the year for her collaboration with Calvin Harris on One Kiss and Future Nostalgia won best album of the year in 2021 and best Pop/R&B Act in 2022.