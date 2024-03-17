Khloe Kardashian tells brother Rob ‘you are enough’ in loving birthday message

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Khloe Kardashian tells brother Rob ‘you are enough’ in loving birthday message

By Press Association
Khloe Kardashian has wished her brother Rob a happy birthday (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
US reality personality Khloe Kardashian has wished her younger brother Rob a happy 37th birthday and told him: “You are enough”.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 39, who is the younger sister of Kim and Kourtney and older sister to half-siblings Kendall and Kylie Jenner, said she is proud of her brother and dreams for him to be happy.

In a post to Instagram, which included a reel of photos, she said: “Happiest of birthdays to My baby bobby boy!

“Robert I couldn’t be prouder or more honored to say I am your sister.

“I couldn’t be prouder to be living life with you.

“I couldn’t be luckier that I get to call you whenever I want about absolutely nothing.

“And the coolest part is, you actually answer the phone for me ha!

“I thank God every day for our relationship and the relationship that our children get to have.

“God always had a plan!! I couldn’t be more blessed or excited that I have an entire lifetime with you!

“Genuinely you are one of the most loving, hysterical, gentle and majestic human beings I’ve ever known.

The 96th Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles
Rob Kardashian is the brother of American businesswoman Kim Kardashian (Doug Peters/PA)

“Being your sister is an absolute privilege. Happy birthday king.”

The TV star then bestowed her younger sibling with some advice and told him to surround himself with people who “bring out the best of you.”

“I have so many hopes and dreams for you,” she said.

“I dream that you wake up one day and you know with everything inside your being that you are enough.

“I pray you realize that we are the lucky ones because we get to share space with you.

“I dream for you to be happy.

“I want deep peace to enter your life and never leave your side.

“I dream for you to realize your potential on this planet.”

She added: “Be the greatest person you can possibly be. Do things that make you proud.”

“Surround yourself with people who bring out the best of you,” she said.

“Believe in yourself and in your journey.

“Continue to be exactly who you are, loving, compassionate, caring, intelligent, respectful.

“Let go of the pressure that your past has put on you.

“Thrive at your own pace.

“Don’t try to be perfect, simply try to be better than you were yesterday.”

Kim posted a photo of her and Rob to the social media platform and called him “the sweetest” and “funniest”.

On her Instagram story Kourtney said Rob was the “best brother in the world”.

Rob shares daughter Dream with US actress and TV personality Blac Chyna.