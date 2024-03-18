Kate Garraway says finishing Derek Draper documentary after his death was ‘hard’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Kate Garraway says finishing Derek Draper documentary after his death was ‘hard’

By Press Association
Garraway will explore the final year of her husband’s life, as he struggled with the long-lasting symptoms of coronavirus (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Garraway will explore the final year of her husband’s life, as he struggled with the long-lasting symptoms of coronavirus (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Kate Garraway said completing an ITV documentary about her husband Derek Draper following his death “has been so hard”.

The Good Morning Britain presenter will explore the final year of her husband’s life, as he struggled with the long-lasting symptoms of coronavirus and required daily care, in a new film titled Kate Garraway: Derek’s Story.

Garraway previously chronicled the impact of caring for her husband, who died aged 56 in January, in two other ITV documentaries titled Finding Derek and Caring For Derek.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!
Kate Garraway with her husband Derek Draper and two children in 2019 (Steve Parsons/PA)

“We had to find a way of allowing Derek’s voice to be heard and while having to finish it without him has been so hard, I am delighted that the film is a tribute to Derek and his incredible spirit,” Garraway said.

“It’s also a tribute to all of those who fight on to make every second of life count, whatever is thrown at them.”

When asked why he wanted to take part in this film, Draper previously said: “I want to be heard.”

Garraway said she remembers “vividly” that the idea for the third documentary came from Draper, who said he wanted the main message to be “never give up fighting for what you believe in and for the people you love”.

“I hadn’t planned to make another one,” Garraway said.

Derek Draper funeral
Kate Garraway arrives at the funeral service for her husband Derek Draper (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“At the beginning of January 2023, he’d been released from a four-month spell in hospital for sepsis and we were very positive about his recovery. Derek was determined to keep on getting better and improving.

“One day, we were sitting together while I was caring for him and he suddenly, from nowhere, asked, ‘Are we making another documentary?’

“I said, ‘Well I hadn’t really planned to. Were you thinking that you would like to?’ And he said firmly ‘yes’.

“I said, ‘Well, if we do, I think we should work on it together and it should be your story, told in your voice’.

“Derek got very emotional at the idea, because his words and speech were so limited and there were so many things he wanted to say about the struggle we were all having as a family and he wanted to speak up about it.”

Garraway said following her husband’s death that she “wondered if it was right that it should ever come to air” but she said she felt a “huge responsibility” to speak up for those who did not feel they had a voice.

The film will also highlight the cost of caring for a loved one in the UK.

“Dealing with our grief as a family has been so hard, and we have a long way to go of course. But we are also so grateful to have had the chance to care for Derek and have the extra four years with him that so many don’t,” she said.

“I now want to highlight the incredible people within the care system, and the NHS, who are trying to improve how people like myself and Derek can be better supported.”

Kate Garraway: Derek’s Story airs on Tuesday March 26 at 9pm on ITV1, ITVX and STV.