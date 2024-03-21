Star of UK’s version of Selling Sunset hits out at estate agents in trailer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Star of UK’s version of Selling Sunset hits out at estate agents in trailer

Press Association
Property mogul Daniel Daggers has hit out at large real estate companies in a trailer for the upcoming Netflix property show Buying London (Netflix/PA)
Property mogul Daniel Daggers has hit out at large real estate companies in a trailer for the upcoming Netflix property show Buying London.

The reality series, which has a similar format to US property show Selling Sunset, follows real estate agent Daggers, also known as Mr Super Prime, as his team navigates London’s luxury property market.

In a trailer for the forthcoming show, Daggers discusses the city’s property market and claims that big organisations employ “the cliche real estate agent”.

Daniel Daggers
Luxury real estate agent Daniel Daggers said he has sold over five billion pounds worth of property (Netflix/PA)

He says: “For decades the luxury property market has been dominated by large companies who are stuck in their ways.

“The big organisations tend to employ the cliche real estate agent. Old school money. Went to the right universities.

“They look the same, act the same. There’s a few of them wearing jumpers around their shoulders.”

Introducing himself in the trailer, which boasts clips of opulent properties in the capital, the property expert says: “I’m Daniel Daggers, aka Mr Super Prime.

“I’ve sold over five billion pounds worth of property to the rich and famous.

“Some people might describe me as the best agent that has ever lived. Some people. My mum.”

Buying London
A luxury property on Buying London which sees a team of ‘hungry’ estate agents navigate London’s luxury property market (Netflix/PA)

He adds: “I’ve been an estate agent for 25 years, 12 of which I was at a big corporate.

“Now I left, I founded DDRE Global, which is my own business, to revolutionise the industry.

“We’re a small independent agency, but I believe London is ready for industrial change.

“So I’ve put together a team of talented agents who are hungry as hell to take on the competition.

“My reputation and all my money is on the line.

“But in the story of David versus Goliath, it’s David that wins, or is it Daniel? Could be Daniel actually.”

The programme has a similar set up to the hit US reality TV show Selling Sunset which follows agents at The Oppenheim Group, a high end real estate broker based in Hollywood.

Netflix has announced Buying London will arrive in May.