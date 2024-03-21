Star of UK’s version of Selling Sunset hits out at estate agents in trailer

Property mogul Daniel Daggers has hit out at large real estate companies in a trailer for the upcoming Netflix property show Buying London.

The reality series, which has a similar format to US property show Selling Sunset, follows real estate agent Daggers, also known as Mr Super Prime, as his team navigates London’s luxury property market.

In a trailer for the forthcoming show, Daggers discusses the city’s property market and claims that big organisations employ “the cliche real estate agent”.

Luxury real estate agent Daniel Daggers said he has sold over five billion pounds worth of property (Netflix/PA)

He says: “For decades the luxury property market has been dominated by large companies who are stuck in their ways.

“The big organisations tend to employ the cliche real estate agent. Old school money. Went to the right universities.

“They look the same, act the same. There’s a few of them wearing jumpers around their shoulders.”

Introducing himself in the trailer, which boasts clips of opulent properties in the capital, the property expert says: “I’m Daniel Daggers, aka Mr Super Prime.

“I’ve sold over five billion pounds worth of property to the rich and famous.

“Some people might describe me as the best agent that has ever lived. Some people. My mum.”

A luxury property on Buying London which sees a team of ‘hungry’ estate agents navigate London’s luxury property market (Netflix/PA)

He adds: “I’ve been an estate agent for 25 years, 12 of which I was at a big corporate.

“Now I left, I founded DDRE Global, which is my own business, to revolutionise the industry.

“We’re a small independent agency, but I believe London is ready for industrial change.

“So I’ve put together a team of talented agents who are hungry as hell to take on the competition.

“My reputation and all my money is on the line.

“But in the story of David versus Goliath, it’s David that wins, or is it Daniel? Could be Daniel actually.”

The programme has a similar set up to the hit US reality TV show Selling Sunset which follows agents at The Oppenheim Group, a high end real estate broker based in Hollywood.

Netflix has announced Buying London will arrive in May.