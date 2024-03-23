Teenage Cancer Trust gig ‘even more significant’ in light of Kate’s diagnosis

Young Fathers’ Teenage Cancer Trust gig is “even more significant” in light of the Princess of Wales’ cancer diagnosis, said the evening’s host Laura Whitmore.

On Friday, Kate revealed she is undergoing treatment for cancer in an emotional video message, and told others battling the disease “you are not alone”.

Following the news, former Love Island host Whitmore, 38, told the crowd at the Royal Albert Hall: “In the past hour, it’s (the charity event) become even more significant with the Princess of Wales announcing she has cancer.

Host, Laura Whitmore, backstage at the Royal Albert Hall in London, as part of the Teenage Cancer Trust show (Ian West/PA)

“It’s something that no matter who you are, you’ll either be affected yourself or you’ll know someone who’s been affected.

“For us here at the Teenage Cancer Trust, seven young people today will have been told the words ‘You have cancer’.”

She added: “Every young person facing cancer feels scared, not just for them but for their families as well.”

The hip-hop group, who hail from Scotland, performed alongside a jubilant choir on Friday evening in a high-octane performance that included flashing lights that flooded the stage.

Speaking to the crowd, the 2014 Mercury Prize winners thanked the charity before issuing a rallying cry to stop the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Young Fathers backstage before their performance at the Royal Albert Hall in London (Ian West/PA)

They said: “We want to say thank you to Teenage Cancer Trust for organising this.

“We also want to say free Palestine.”

Young Fathers performed songs including I Heard from their 2013 record Tape Two and Geronimo from 2023 Mercury Prize nominated album Heavy Heavy.

During the concert the “faces” of teenage cancer graced the stage with Whitmore introducing some of the young people who have been affected.

She said: “Sometimes when you hear numbers like seven young people a day being diagnosed with cancer you kind of forget their faces and this is the faces, these are our young people here right now, they’ve come on stage at Royal Albert Hall.”

Murkage Dave on stage during the Teenage Cancer Trust show (Ian West/PA)

Supporting Young Fathers was east London singer Murkage Dave who fired up the crowd with his moving lyrics.

The Leytonstone-born musician performed tracks including Entertainment from his album The City Needs… Part Deux (2023) and Gotta Go DJ from his record Murkage Dave Changed My Life (2018).

Taking to the stage the R&B singer, real name David Lewis, said: “My name is Murkage Dave.

“It’s an absolute pleasure to be here, big up Young Fathers for having me.”

He went on: “I don’t even want to say too much about cancer right now but, it’s a wicked disease and I just want to big up Teenage Cancer (Trust) for everything they’re doing to help.”

Young Fathers on stage (Ian West/PA)

In between songs he said: “I was gonna say it earlier and I thought maybe I shouldn’t but I’m just gonna say it anyway I don’t care.

“I was quite nervous about tonight man, this is a crazy venue and a crazy gig.”

The singer went on: “I used to live in Manchester, big up Manchester, and I remember going to see them (Young Fathers) at the Deaf Institute in Manchester that’s like a small 200 cap venue and it was half full and they smashed it then and they’re smashing it now.

“They inspired me a lot so thank you to them for inviting me down and thank you to Teenage Cancer Trust for all the good work they’ve been doing.”

On March 19 Joe Lycett was among the comedians who made reference to Kate’s absence from public life at the Teenage Cancer Trust comedy night gig.

Kate’s withdrawal from public life after her surgery had led to wild conspiracy theories on social media about her whereabouts and health.

On Friday, Kate spoke following a period away from public engagements and said tests had identified cancer following her abdominal surgery.

Emma Greaves, deputy director, Teenage Cancer Trust, said: “Our thoughts are with Her Royal Highness the Princess of Wales, and we wish her all the best for her treatment.

“If you think you have cancer yourself, it’s important to get checked out as soon as you can.”

The annual music and comedy event, Teenage Cancer Trust At The Royal Albert Hall, raises funds for the charity, which provides care and support for young people who have been diagnosed with cancer.