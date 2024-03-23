Rupert Everett: I hated all men as a child

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Rupert Everett: I hated all men as a child

By Press Association
Rupert Everett. (Matt Crossick/PA)
Rupert Everett. (Matt Crossick/PA)

Rupert Everett has said that he “hated all men” and preferred the company of women growing up.

The British actor, known for The Importance Of Being Earnest and My Best Friend’s Wedding, talked about how the male side of his family were from a British Army background and he did not want to join in their pursuits as a child.

British Independent Film Awards 2018 – London
Rupert Everett (Matt Crossick/PA)

Everett told the podcast Rosebud With Gyles Brandreth: “I just think the men in my family, we’re all military and naval.

“In this house in Norfolk we lived, every Saturday, every Wednesday, we all set off at 10 o’clock to go sailing and we’d all have to carry these horrible bags, full of sails and batons and rollocks and oars and things like that and it was always cold.

“And I wanted to stay with the ladies and lick out the pudding bowl, and things like that and, my grandmother, who was a very frosty lady, actually… the only people she could really identify with were little children and she was absolutely sweet to us when we were children.

“And so I loved her, I loved my aunt and I loved my mother and I hated all the men, which is strange.

“I have asked myself (the question:) ‘how does homosexuality arise from loving women, and not hating men, but feeling very distrustful of men’ because I felt very stand-offish with my father.”

Everett recalled one moment where he wore high heels and his “father was absolutely livid”, but admitted they “eventually” came to terms with each other.

He also said his father, Major Anthony Michael Everett, never minded him playing female parts when he was acting in school.

The Graham Norton Show – London
Dame Julie Andrews (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Everett also said: “I was very shy, quiet. child I loved sitting in cupboards, I was great crossdresser I’d be a woman if this was today because I stole one of my mother’s discarded.. skirts and I wore it.

“And I pretended I was Julie Andrews’ daughter, this was after I’d seen The Sound Of Music and Mary Poppins and that really was one of the big changes in my life.

“And I’d sit in the cupboard at home with the door a little bit open, playing house, in drag.”

He has previously said he wanted to be a girl until he was about 15, and told the Times magazine in 2020 that he felt the transgender movement has “completely overshadowed” the campaign for gay rights.

Everett has lived with his partner Henrique, a Brazilian accountant, and has had relationships with famous women including Susan Sarandon and the late Paula Yates.