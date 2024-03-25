Roger Daltrey dedicates final gig curating TCT concerts to ‘unsung heroes’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Roger Daltrey dedicates final gig curating TCT concerts to ‘unsung heroes’

By Press Association
Roger Daltrey, on stage during Ovation a celebration of 24 Years of gigs for the Teenage Cancer Trust, at the Royal Albert Hall, London. (Ian West/PA)
Roger Daltrey has given his final performance as curator of the Teenage Cancer Trust (TCT) gigs following 24 years at the helm.

The Who star, 80, who kick-started the concert series back in 2000, announced in January that he would step down.

Teenage Cancer Trust Gigs 2024 – London
Kelly Jones, on stage for a celebration of 24 Years of gigs for the Teenage Cancer Trust, at the Royal Albert Hall (Ian West/PA)

Daltrey’s last show, called Ovation, took place on Sunday at the Royal Albert Hall and was a celebration of more than two decades’ worth of events.

He said: “Ovation is for all the people who’ve been there for me unconditionally whenever I’ve asked them to do something for Teenage Cancer Trust. The backstage crews, people that make the whole thing possible.”

Daltrey also said: “Twenty-four years ago, I stood on this stage and pointed out what we were trying to achieve.

“At the time, we needed 25 hospital wards… since then, we’ve built 28.”

Teenage Cancer Trust Gigs 2024 – London
Roger Daltrey performs on stage (Ian West/PA)

He also said: “This is for all the unsung heroes. All the people who have been there for me every year, every time I’ve asked them to do anything for Teenage Cancer Trust, they have been there.”

While speaking when TCT young people were on stage, he also said “this is a moment they’ll remember every day of their life – they’ll never forget this sight”.

Stereophonics singer Kelly Jones, Robert Plant with Saving Grace, The Who’s Pete Townshend, Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder and The Jam’s Paul Weller were also among the acts.

Jones opened with Stereophonics single Local Boy In The Photograph saying “it’s a song about a teenager who didn’t make it when I was a kid”.

He added: “I wrote this when I was a teenager and it was our first single.”

The Welsh musician also said he wrote You’re My Star about “my own cancer story with my own kid” and finished with Dakota.

Previously, the charity said it will be working with a series of guest curators to take the music shows forward next year.

Daltrey said he is “not going away from the Teenage Cancer Trust”, but has “completed the job I set out to do”.

He also said: “The generosity of the people who work in the music and comedy industries never ceases to amaze me.

“In this, our 21st year, after two years of artists having no shows at all, at a time where the only certain paydays are from live performances, artists are willing to give up their earnings from a London show.

“It shows us that miracles are everywhere, but if you cough or sneeze you’d miss them.”

The Who singer, who closed the show, will continue as a Teenage Cancer Trust honorary patron.

Katie Collins, chief executive of Teenage Cancer Trust, said: “These amazing gigs and their fantastic line-ups help us change lives.

“Because of Roger, the artists, the teams who make these gigs possible and everyone who buys a ticket, we can make sure young people don’t face cancer alone and continue to provide the vital, expert care and support that is crucial for young people with cancer.”

During the pandemic, TCT gigs were not held.

The annual music and comedy event raises funds TCT, which provides care and support for young people who have been diagnosed with cancer.