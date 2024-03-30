Chance Perdomo praised as ‘enthusiastic force of nature’ after his death at 27

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Chance Perdomo praised as ‘enthusiastic force of nature’ after his death at 27

By Press Association
Chance Perdomo has died aged 27 (Li/Picture Capital/AlamyLive News)
British-American actor Chance Perdomo has been described as “an enthusiastic force of nature” by the producers of TV series Gen V, after  his death at the age of 27.

The American-born TV star, who was raised in the UK, was known for playing Andre Anderson in the superhero show, a spin-off of the satirical TV series The Boys.

On Saturday, US outlet Deadline reported that Perdomo died as a result of a motorcycle accident. The authorities said no other individuals were involved.

Gen V producers paid tribute to the young actor, who was also known for playing a pansexual warlord in supernatural series Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina, and called him “an incredibly talented performer”.

The statement read: “The entire Gen V family is devastated by the sudden passing of Chance Perdomo.

“Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television extend our heartfelt thoughts and support to Chance’s family and all who loved him at this difficult time.

“We can’t quite wrap our heads around this.

“For those of us who knew him and worked with him, Chance was always charming and smiling, an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented performer and more than anything else, just a very kind, lovely person.

“Even writing about him in the past tense doesn’t make sense.

Chance Perdomo
Chance Perdomo at the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Cast Panel during the 2018 New York Comic Con (Alamy/PA)

“We are so sorry for Chance’s family, and we are grieving the loss of our friend and colleague.

“Hug your loved ones tonight.”

A statement from his representatives to Deadline said: “His passion for the arts and insatiable appetite for life was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth will carry on in those who he loved dearest.

“We ask to please respect the family’s wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their beloved son and brother.”

Perdomo was recognised as a Bafta Breakthrough Brit in 2019, a year on from the first series of the Sabrina The Teenage Witch adaptation in which he played Ambrose Spellman.