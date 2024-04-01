Ellie Leach says ITVBe’s Drama Queens will show ‘stress’ she felt after Strictly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ellie Leach says ITVBe’s Drama Queens will show ‘stress’ she felt after Strictly

By Press Association
Ellie Leach stars in ITVBe’s Drama Queens (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Strictly Come Dancing winner Ellie Leach has said reality series Drama Queens will show the “stress and excitement” she has been feeling since she won the BBC One programme.

The new eight-episode reality series, focused around Manchester and the North West, follows the lives of a host of female actresses from across three of Britain’s biggest soap operas, Emmerdale, Coronation Street and Hollyoaks.

The programme, which launches on ITVBe next month, will show the aftermath of Leach’s Strictly win as she embarks on the series live tour.

The actress, 23, won the dance competition with her partner Vito Coppola in December, beating fellow celebrity contestants Bobby Brazier and Layton Williams.

Leach said: “It will be good to get an insight into our families, it’s not all glitz and glamour.

“I’ve just started a play which is completely out of my comfort zone.

“People will see the stress and excitement I’ve been feeling since finishing Strictly.”

Speaking about the BBC One dance show, she added: “I can’t believe I got the chance to be part of it.

“It opened my eyes to what is out there. It was completely out of my comfort zone.”

Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour 2024
Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola (Jacob King/PA)

Asked whether her dance partner Coppola will be in the new show she added: “There are a few bits on tour. He is hilarious and he makes me laugh.

“I wouldn’t have been able to get through it without him.

“He was a great teacher, a great friend and dance partner. He helped change my life.”

Other stars of the show include Hollyoaks actresses Jorgie Porter, who lives with her young son Forest and fiance Ollie, and former EastEnders star Rita Simons.

Singer and Hollyoaks actress Jamelia will also feature in the line up which is completed by Emmerdale actresses Amy Walsh, Laura Norton and Roxy Shahidi and Coronation Street’s Brooke Vincent and Lucy Fallon.

British Soap Awards 2023 – Salford
Jorgie Porter attends the British Soap Awards 2023 (Danny Lawson/PA)

Rebecca Kenny-Smith, director of programming (unscripted) for production company Lime Pictures said: “We’re thrilled to bring audiences a new kind of reality show that goes beyond the glitz and glamour, offering a genuine and raw portrayal of what it’s really like to be a soap star.”

Paul Mortimer, director of reality commissioning and acquisitions and controller, ITV2, ITVBe & CITV, said: “ITV are excited to bring a brand-new commission to viewers screens in 2024, which will showcase the real lives of some of the country’s best loved soap stars.

“This behind-the-scenes journey is bound to strengthen the bond between audiences and these beloved TV personalities, reigniting your love for them in a whole new way.”

Drama Queens will launch on ITVBe and ITVX on Wednesday April 10 at 9pm.