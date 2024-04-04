The UK’s biggest songs and albums of 2024 so far revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The UK’s biggest songs and albums of 2024 so far revealed

By Press Association
Noah Kahan (Katy Blackwood/Alamy/PA)
Noah Kahan (Katy Blackwood/Alamy/PA)

Noah Kahan’s Stick Season is the biggest UK single and album of 2024 so far, according to the Official Charts Company.

The track, which spent seven weeks at number one in the UK, has earned 850,000 chart units in 2024 making it the most popular song of the year to date – with Teddy Swims’ Lose Control placing second with 512,000 chart units.

British singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s 2001 hit Murder On The Dancefloor is in third spot after it featured in 2023 thriller Saltburn from director Emerald Fennell.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor
Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s 2001 hit Murder On The Dancefloor featured in popular 2023 thriller Saltburn (Aaron Chown/PA)

Kahan’s Stick Season also ranks as the most-streamed song of 2024, with 99 million streams since the year began, while Lose Control from Atlanta singer-songwriter Swims has generated 57 million streams this year.

In 2024 alone, Ellis-Bextor’s Murder On The Dancefloor reached 54.5 million UK streams.

US singer-songwriter Kahan’s album, also titled Stick Season, has earned 123,000 chart units in 2024, solidifying its place as the biggest UK album this year.

The Highlights from The Weeknd places second while Taylor Swift’s 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is at number three, ahead of Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts album in fourth.

Sir Elton John’s Diamonds album also appears in the top 10 at number seven, alongside the Ariana Grande’s Eternal Sunshine in ninth with another Swift album, Midnights, in 10th.

Elton John – Farewell Yellow Brick Road show – Stockholm
Sir Elton John’s Diamonds album also appears in the top 10 at number seven (Yui Mok/PA)

Swift has six of the top 40 albums of 2024 so far with Folklore in 11th, Lover in 12th, Reputation in 14th and Evermore at number 40, according to the Official Charts Company.

Kahan also earns a second entry in the top 40 singles charts, placing at number 24 with Homesick featuring British star Sam Fender.

Beyonce’s number one track Texas Hold ‘Em features in the top 10 at number seven, while other big 2024 hits include Grande’s track Yes, And? in eighth as Swift makes an appearance at number 10 with Cruel Summer.