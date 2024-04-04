Entain chairman to step down as hunt for top boss continues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entain chairman to step down as hunt for top boss continues

By Press Association
Ladbrokes and Coral owner Entain has revealed its chairman Barry Gibson plans to step down later this year (Mike Egerton/PA)
Ladbrokes and Coral owner Entain has revealed its chairman plans to step down by the end of September as the gambling giant also hunts for a permanent chief executive.

The group said Barry Gibson would retire after just over four years in the role.

Interim chief executive Stella David will replace him as chair.

It comes as the group searches for a new top boss after Jette
Nygaard-Andersen stepped down suddenly in December just weeks after a legal settlement and sports results that went against the bookmaker.

Ms David, formerly a non-executive director at Entain, took over at the helm on an interim basis.

Entain said the search for a permanent chief executive was “ongoing and is progressing well”.

It added that Mr Gibson may step down earlier than the end of September, depending on the timing of a chief executive appointment.

Mr Gibson said: “It has been a privilege to lead the board of Entain for the past four years, and while I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at this dynamic, exciting and innovative business, I reflected a little while ago that 2024 would be the right time for me to retire.

“I am delighted that, in Stella, Entain has an exceptional successor who knows the business well and has already proven herself to be a firm hand on the tiller in her role as interim chief executive.”

Ms David said: “I am entirely focused on my role as interim CEO as we work to accelerate our operational strategy, and look forward to taking over the baton from Barry in due course.”

Entain’s recent annual results laid bare a tough past year for the group.

It swung to a pre-tax loss of £842.6 million from profits of £102.9 million in 2022 after paying £585 million to resolve a probe into alleged bribery at a former Turkish subsidiary, as well as impairment charges largely related to the Australia operations.

The firm also warned that earnings over the year ahead will be affected by around £40 million because of regulatory changes in the UK and the Netherlands.

Entain has also been under pressure from activist investors, revealing in January that it had appointed Eminence Capital founder and boss Ricky Sandler to its board.

Mr Sandler had previously called for the group to sell off some or all of its stake in a major US joint venture.

He now sits on Entain’s capital allocation committee as well as its people and governance committee.

Entain is also pressing ahead with plans to simplify the business and make annual savings of £70 million by 2025.