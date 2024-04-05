Suki Waterhouse confirms birth of first child with Robert Pattinson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Suki Waterhouse confirms birth of first child with Robert Pattinson

By Press Association
Suki Waterhouse has confirmed the birth of her first child with Robert Pattinson (Ian West/PA)
Suki Waterhouse has confirmed the birth of her first child with Robert Pattinson (Ian West/PA)

Suki Waterhouse has shared the first photograph of her baby with partner Robert Pattinson.

The British model and singer, 32, confirmed she had given birth by sharing a sun-kissed Polaroid of her cradling her child, who was wrapped up in a blanket adorned with love hearts.

“Welcome to the world angel,” she said on Instagram, adding a red love heart.

Waterhouse first appeared to confirm her pregnancy on stage at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico last November.

She told concertgoers she had specifically chosen to wear something sparkly to “distract” from “something else” – insinuating her growing baby bump.

She later posted a series of photographs from her performance, including a mirror picture where her baby bump was visible.

Waterhouse is believed to have been dating 37-year-old Pattinson on and off since 2018.

The actor, who found fame starring as Edward Cullen in the Twilight saga films, has followed in the footsteps of Christian Bale, George Clooney and Ben Affleck playing Batman in the superhero franchise.