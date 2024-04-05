On this day 2021: Rebecca Welch becomes first woman to officiate entire EFL game

Rebecca Welch became the first female referee to officiate an entire EFL match, on this day in 2021.

Welch made EFL history as she oversaw Harrogate’s 2-0 League Two home defeat by Port Vale where her day went unspoilt – without any major controversy – and Harrogate manager Simon Weaver praised the referee post match.

“I think she was very good indeed,” he said after the game.

Welch took charge of Harrogate’s fourth-tier match against Port Vale (Nigel French/PA)

“Important calls were made throughout and they were the right calls.

“Hopefully it’s just par for the course that we see female referees and officials in the EFL. It’s about time.”

Amy Fearn became the first woman to referee an EFL game after coming on as an injury replacement in the 2010 Championship game between Coventry and Nottingham Forest, but Welch was the first to oversee a full game.

Welch became the first woman to referee a Premier League game in December (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Welch, from Washington, Tyne and Wear, became the first woman to referee a Premier League fixture in December 2023 after taking charge of Burnley’s 2-0 victory over Fulham at Craven Cottage.

The 40-year-old has also been named as one of the 21 referees to take charge of football tournaments at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.