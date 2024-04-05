On this day 2021: Rebecca Welch becomes first woman to officiate entire EFL game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
On this day 2021: Rebecca Welch becomes first woman to officiate entire EFL game

By Press Association
Rebecca Welch made history on this day in 2021, becoming the first female referee to officiate an entire EFL match (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Rebecca Welch became the first female referee to officiate an entire EFL match, on this day in 2021.

Welch made EFL history as she oversaw Harrogate’s 2-0 League Two home defeat by Port Vale where her day went unspoilt – without any major controversy – and Harrogate manager Simon Weaver praised the referee post match.

“I think she was very good indeed,” he said after the game.

Welch took charge of Harrogate’s fourth-tier match against Port Vale (Nigel French/PA)

“Important calls were made throughout and they were the right calls.

“Hopefully it’s just par for the course that we see female referees and officials in the EFL. It’s about time.”

Amy Fearn became the first woman to referee an EFL game after coming on as an injury replacement in the 2010 Championship game between Coventry and Nottingham Forest, but Welch was the first to oversee a full game.

Welch became the first woman to referee a Premier League game in December (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Welch, from Washington, Tyne and Wear, became the first woman to referee a Premier League fixture in December 2023 after taking charge of Burnley’s 2-0 victory over Fulham at Craven Cottage.

The 40-year-old has also been named as one of the 21 referees to take charge of football tournaments at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.