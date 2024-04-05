Michael J Fox open to acting comeback despite retirement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Michael J Fox open to acting comeback despite retirement

By Press Association
Michael J Fox is open to an acting comeback (Ian West/PA)
Michael J Fox is open to an acting comeback (Ian West/PA)

Michael J Fox said he would consider a return to acting if he was offered the right role that incorporated the “realities” of his Parkinson’s disease.

The Back To The Future star announced his retirement from on-screen work in 2020, having been open about how the disease affected his memory and made it difficult to remember lines of dialogue.

The 62-year-old told Entertainment Tonight he would consider acting again “if I could figure it out”.

Christopher Lloyd and Michael J Fox
Back To The Future stars Christopher Lloyd and Michael J Fox (Erik Pendzich/Alamy)

“If someone offers me a part and I do it and I have a good time, great,” he said.

“I would do acting if something came up that I could put my realities into it, my challenges, if I could figure it out.”

The activist and former Hollywood actor was diagnosed with young-onset Parkinson’s disease a year after Back To The Future Part III was released in 1990.

Fox first noticed a tremor in his little finger before his diagnosis at the age of 29 and the progressive neurological condition has severely affected his mobility. He has suffered broken bones from numerous falls.

During the interview with Entertainment Tonight, Fox said his goals were always shifting, but his biggest goal had been “to raise a family” with his wife Tracy Pollan.

“We have four amazing kids and that’s been the big thing,” Fox said referring to Pollan, who he married in 1988.

“And then the other is with the foundation.”

The 89th Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles
Michael J Fox and his wife Tracy Pollan (PA)

Fox founded the Michael J Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s research in 2000, which has raised more than two billion dollars (£1.58 billion), CBS News reported in November.

In 2023, he starred in the Apple+ documentary Still: A Michael J Fox Movie, exploring how Parkinson’s impacted his life.

As well as starring in the Back To The Future trilogy, Fox is known for films including Teen Wolf and Doc Hollywood along with the TV series Spin City.

In February, he received a standing ovation after making a surprise appearance in a wheelchair at the Bafta film awards in London to present the best film award to Sir Christopher Nolan for Oppenheimer.