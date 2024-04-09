Mark Knopfler addresses if he will ever perform as part of Dire Straits again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Mark Knopfler addresses if he will ever perform as part of Dire Straits again

By Press Association
Mark Knopfler thinks it is unlikely he will perform as part of Dire Straits again (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Mark Knopfler thinks it is unlikely he will perform as part of Dire Straits again (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Mark Knopfler has said he thinks it is unlikely he will perform as part of Dire Straits again.

The musician, who formed the band with brother David and friends John Illsley and Pick Withers in 1977, said the group eventually became too big and lost its feeling of intimacy.

Dire Straits, which has been through a number of changes to the line-up over the years, enjoyed global success with hits such as Brothers In Arms, Romeo And Juliet, and Money For Nothing before disbanding in 1995.

Live Aid Concert – Wembley Stadium
Mark Knopfler performing with Dire Straits at Live Aid at Wembley Stadium in July 1985 (PA)

Knopfler still works closely with band member Guy Fletcher, with whom he recently collaborated on a charity single for Teenage Cancer Trust, but said it is unlikely they will perform together again as Dire Straits.

He told BBC Breakfast: “I don’t think so for a number of reasons, one of them being that I’ve built my own studio, which I really love and and I haven’t had a bad day in there.

“And it’s given me the chance to really push. I mean, this last album, I have done far too many songs…”

He added of a reunion: “I don’t think so. I love Dire Straits and I loved doing all that but what I wanted to do was just to expand and work with different players and have a bigger line-up.

“The last time I had the band in, and that’s the high point for me, I would probably have had about six or seven guys.

“Bigger than the little four-piece that was stripped down when we had it, and that was great, I loved it.

“I had an absolute ball for as long as it lasted, until it got so big that I didn’t know the names of all the roadies, it was just getting big.

“It got so big, we were actually leapfrogging stages, and that is what you have to do when you get to a certain scale.”

Knopfler assembled more than 60 performers, including Bruce Springsteen, Ronnie Wood and Eric Clapton, for a special recording of Going Home (Theme From Local Hero) for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Contributions from some of the world’s greatest guitarists, including David Gilmour, Slash, Sir Brian May, Joan Armatrading and Pete Townshend, were edited together by Fletcher for the nine-minute charity track, which also raised funds for Teen Cancer America.

The Who frontman Roger Daltrey, honorary patron of the Teenage Cancer Trust, added harmonica, while Sir Ringo Starr added drums along with his son, Zak Starkey, and Sting featured on bass.

The track was released under the banner Mark Knopfler’s Guitar Heroes.

Knopfler is releasing his new solo album, One Deep River, on April 12.