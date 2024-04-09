Louise Thompson reveals stoma bag after health battles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment TV & Film

Louise Thompson reveals stoma bag after health battles

By Press Association
Louise Thompson has shared that she is battling a chronic bowl condition and has a stoma bag (Ian West/PA)
Reality star Louise Thompson has revealed she has a stoma bag as she battles a chronic bowel condition.

The Made In Chelsea star, 34, suffers from ulcerative colitis, which leads to parts of the gut becoming swollen, inflamed and ulcerated, and lupus, a chronic autoimmune condition that has left her with exhaustion and joint pain.

Sharing a video of herself revealing the pouch that covers the opening on her abdomen to allow waste to be diverted, she wrote: “HOW DO I DISCLOSE THIS SORT OF NEWS?

“It’s not exactly exciting like a big pregnancy or gender reveal announcement!

“Hey look I’m having a boy…Hey look I’ve got a stoma!”

“So I guess I’ll just stand here, proud in stature, with my new friend Le bum bag, that represents life, and hopefully a better one.

“Isn’t it bizarre that this little grey pouch is the price I pay for good health!

“I say good riddance to that nasty menacing colon! Please be kind.”

She wrote in the video: “Introducing the grey bag that may well have saved my life.

“Not exactly a glamorous announcement but not something I want to have to keep hidden forever.”

The 33-year-old has suffered a string of health issues since the birth of her son Leo, two, and has had a number of hospital stays in recent months.

She was most recently hospitalised in February but also had a long stay in January after she was taken ill on holiday in Antigua, revealing she was “going to the loo every 20 minutes losing cupfuls of blood”.

Thompson has also suffered from PTSD following the traumatic birth of her little boy.

Ruth Wakeman, director of services, advocacy and evidence at charity Crohn’s & Colitis UK said: “There are around 300,000 people in the UK living with ulcerative colitis. It’s a lifelong condition for which there is no cure.

“There are lots of treatment options available including medicines and surgery like Louise has had.

“It can take some time to get used to life with a stoma, but it shouldn’t stop you doing the things you enjoy. Lots of people with Crohn’s and Colitis tell us their surgery has been life-changing, and many wish they’d had it done sooner.

“Whoever you are, if you or someone you know has inflammatory bowel disease, Crohn’s & Colitis UK has lots of information and help to support you.”