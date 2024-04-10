Metropolitan Police to reinvestigate decision to charge Caroline Flack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Metropolitan Police to reinvestigate decision to charge Caroline Flack

By Press Association
Metropolitan Police to reinvestigate decision to charge Caroline Flack (Ian West/PA)
The Metropolitan Police will reinvestigate the lead-up to the decision to charge TV presenter Caroline Flack as “new witness evidence may be available”, the force said.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) recommended that the former Love Island presenter receive a caution following an incident with her boyfriend, Lewis Burton, in December 2019.

But this was overturned after an appeal from the Met Police, and she was instead charged with assault by beating.

ITV Palooza 2019 – London
Caroline Flack arriving for the ITV Palooza in 2019 (Ian West/PA)

Ms Flack was found dead in February 2020 at the age of 40.

A coroner later ruled she took her own life after learning that prosecutors were going to press ahead with an assault charge.

The Met has now said it is making “further enquiries” into potential new witness evidence relating to the actions of officers in appealing the initial CPS decision not to charge Ms Flack.

The TV star’s mother, Christine Flack, told the Mirror: “We won’t stop until we get the truth. Something very unusual happened to Carrie at the police station that night, but no one kept a proper record explaining why.

“I have now made a complaint to compel the officer to give the ­statement we think he should have given four years ago. As a family, we have been left with important ­unanswered questions.”

Flackstock festival
Jody Flack, Dawn O’Porter and Christine Flack during the Flackstock festival in memory of Caroline Flack (Suzan Moore/PA)

A statement from the Met given to the PA news agency said: “On Thursday, March 7, we referred a complaint from Caroline Flack’s family to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

“The IOPC decided the majority of the matters had previously been dealt with and no further action was required.

“The IOPC returned one aspect of the complaint back to the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards (DPS) to consider further.

“This relates to the actions of officers in appealing an initial decision by the Crown Prosecution Service not to charge Ms Flack, and because new witness evidence may be available.

“DPS officers are now making further enquiries in relation to this.”

National Television Awards 2019 – Arrivals – London
Caroline Flack attending the National Television Awards 2019 (Matt Crossick/PA)

A spokesperson for the IOPC said: “On the basis there may be new witness evidence available, we returned one aspect of the complaint back to the Met to investigate.

“This relates to the actions of officers in appealing an initial decision by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) not to charge Ms Flack. The CPS subsequently reconsidered its advice and authorised a criminal charge.”

This is not the first investigation into the handling of Ms Flack’s case.

The Directorate of Professional Standards (DPS) previously found there was no misconduct, which led Ms Flack’s family to escalate their concerns to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

The IOPC, a police watchdog, ordered the Met to reinvestigate complaints relating to the process involved in appealing against the CPS decision, while it carried out a review of the Met’s decision to charge her.

It “did not identify any misconduct” by the force; however, the IOPC asked the Met to apologise to Ms Flack’s family for not recording its reason for appealing against the original CPS decision.

Flackstock festival
Olly Murs during the Flackstock festival in memory of Caroline Flack in 2022 (Suzan Moore/PA)

At the time, Ms Flack’s mother, Christine, rejected the apology.

The decision to reinvestigate the lead-up to the decision to charge Ms Flack comes after it was announced that British singer Olly Murs will headline Flackstock when the festival returns for its third year on July 22.

The event, held in honour of the late TV presenter, will also see stars including All Saints singer Shaznay Lewis, The X Factor star Rebecca Ferguson, Scottish music artist Tom Walker, The One And Only singer Chesney Hawkes and band NewDad perform.

Money raised from the festival will be split equally between charities Choose Love, Mind, Samaritans and Charlie Waller Trust.