Sir Ranulph Fiennes and actor Joseph Fiennes to embark on Canadian adventure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Sir Ranulph Fiennes and actor Joseph Fiennes to embark on Canadian adventure

By Press Association
Sir Ranulph Fiennes and actor Joseph Fiennes to embark on Canadian adventure (National Geographic/PA)
Sir Ranulph Fiennes and actor Joseph Fiennes to embark on Canadian adventure (National Geographic/PA)

British explorer Sir Ranulph Fiennes is set to retrace the steps of his 1971 pioneering expedition through the Canadian wilderness for a new National Geographic TV series alongside his cousin, actor Joseph Fiennes.

The two-part documentary titled Fiennes: Return To The Wild is billed as a “heartfelt love letter from Joseph to Sir Ranulph”, which will also see the 80-year-old explorer discuss his recent Parkinson’s diagnosis.

The show will address themes of male ageing, frailty, and love, while offering a “blend of adventure, resilience, and familial bonds”.

EE British Academy Film Awards 2019 – Press Room – London
Joseph Fiennes will star alongside his cousin in the two-part series (Ian West/PA)

“Embarking on this adventure with Ran has been a profound journey of rediscovery and connection for me,” Joseph, who scored an Olivier Award nod for his role as Gareth Southgate in Dear England, said.

“It’s not just about conquering physical challenges; it’s about rekindling the bonds of family and embracing life’s unpredictable twists.

“I invite everyone to join us on this remarkable expedition, where we explore the depths of friendship, resilience, and the beauty of shared experiences.”

Among his achievements, Sir Ranulph became the first person to circumnavigate the globe from pole to pole by only surface means and the first to completely cross Antarctica on foot.

He also climbed to the summit of Mount Everest in 2009 at the age of 65, making him the oldest British person to do so at the time.

Sir Ranulph Fiennes
Sir Ranulph Fiennes during a trek to Mount Everest (Marie Curie/PA)

The series promises an “intimate glimpse into Sir Ranulph’s remarkable life”, and will feature rare archive footage of his past expeditions.

“Completing this journey with Joseph and exploring the beautiful Canadian scenery has been more than just an adventure; it’s been a reunion of hearts and spirits,” Sir Ranulph said.

“Together, we’ve rediscovered the strength of our bond and the power of shared experiences.

“Retracing the route of my 1971 adventure has been immensely fulfilling, made even more enjoyable by experiencing it with a family member.

“This has been a truly unforgettable journey for me.”

Sir Ranulph and Joseph Fiennes
Sir Ranulph and Joseph Fiennes (National Geographic/PA)

It is not the first time the cousins have teamed up for a TV adventure.

The pair, who had only met each other on a handful of occasions, became properly acquainted when filming a three-part National Geographic documentary titled Fiennes: Return To The Nile.

The series, released in February 2019, saw the pair charting the course of an expedition Sir Ranulph made along the river Nile in 1969 – which is said to have fostered “a deep bond that laid the groundwork for their latest endeavour”.

Fiennes: Return To The Wild premieres exclusively on National Geographic on May 26 at 8pm.