Lifestyle

Emma Barnett: I’ll miss Woman’s Hour but I remain committed to female issues

By Press Association
Emma Barnett has hosted her final Woman’s Hour show (Ian West/PA)
Emma Barnett has said she will “miss” being the host of BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour but will bring her perspective on female issues to her new role at the Today programme.

The former Newsnight presenter, 39, had her final Woman’s Hour show on Thursday following her more than three-year stint at the helm of the programme, devoted to female topics.

Barnett, who has been the main presenter since January 2021, said: “It has been an incredible ride.

The Audio and Radio Industry Awards – London
Emma Barnett with her award for best speech presenter in the awards room during the Audio and Radio Industry Awards (Lia Toby/PA)

“I’m not sure I have many words left to say after that but I do want to thank you for your company in the Woman’s Hour hot seat.

“Thank you for trusting and thinking of us and coming to our amazing team with your views.”

She added: “Woman’s Hour will be a part of me forever. I have been able to do some incredible and important journalism here and broach subjects without fear or favour and also been able to have a great laugh.”

Barnett also said she has become “more convinced than ever of women’s power, energy, strength, resilience and wisdom” and has had the “privilege” of celebrating her daughter’s birth while a presenter of the show.

“While I’ve worked here I’ve had the privilege of giving birth to one, our little girl.”

She thanked Anita Rani, who will continue hosting the Friday and Saturday editions, and the female production staff before concluding by saying that she hopes the Woman’s Hour audience will not be “strangers”.

“My god I’m going to miss this, I’m going to miss you, but rest assured I remain wholly committed and totally convinced of the need for a woman’s lens on the world and I’m taking that with me and then some,” Barnett added.

“It has never been more crucial… for the last time, thank you.”

Barnett had earlier written to her fans on X, formerly Twitter, saying that it is “a very strange feeling” before hosting her final show.

“I hope it’s clear how much I have enjoyed and treasured this experience. Woman’s Hour will be a part of me forever,” she also wrote.

“And I hope it’s clear how much I think women’s voices and a woman’s lens on the world is more important and more crucial than ever before. Thank you so much for being a part of it.”

Barnett will join the radio station’s Today programme in May after Irish journalist Martha Kearney revealed this year that she will be leaving Radio 4’s flagship current affairs show.

Kearney will continue to present Today until the general election, the BBC previously said.

The corporation also said previously that a new presenter will be announced in due course.