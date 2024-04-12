Bluey’s Melanie Zanetti says she was wiping away tears after watching The Sign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bluey’s Melanie Zanetti says she was wiping away tears after watching The Sign

By Press Association
Bluey extended episode The Sign premieres on Sunday (Ludo Studio/PA)
Bluey extended episode The Sign premieres on Sunday (Ludo Studio/PA)

Bluey actress Melanie Zanetti has said she was wiping away tears after she watched the programme’s 28-minute special The Sign.

The extended episode of the hit Australian children’s TV show about a family of cartoon dogs will premiere globally on Sunday.

The animation, which centres around the perspective of puppy Bluey as she engages in imaginary play with her sister Bingo, will include a wedding and follow on from Ghostbasket where viewers saw a “for sale” sign outside the Heeler household.

Melanie Zanetti
Melanie Zanetti (James Cant/PA)

Speaking about The Sign, Zanetti, who plays Bluey’s mother Chilli Heeler, told the PA news agency: “Usually I only get to see it (the episodes) when the public get to see it but we had a little viewing of this one, and it is an emotional roller coaster.

“Even when I recorded it, I got the first part of it (the script) and then the second.

“So I, as the performer, had some of the experience the audience will and I was like, ‘What, what does this mean? What’s gonna happen?’.”

“And then at the end, when I actually got to see it, I think partly because we’ve never made an episode of this length, it felt really momentous, and there was definitely tears. I was wiping them off my chin.”

Discussing the show’s appeal, Zanetti said: “I think the writing is so truthful and I think it manages to really capture the reality of family life at that age in all its hilarity and ridiculousness, but also the things that are a little tricky to grapple with as well.

Bluey
Bingo, Bluey and Muffin watch Uncle Rad and Aunt Frisky get married (Ludo Studio/PA)

“And I think it’s so wholehearted and genuine and even though it’s made very specifically Australian, it’s sort of that paradox that when you make something really, really specific in truth, then it becomes universal.”

She added: “A lot of parents, particularly dads, say that the show has taught them how to play with their kids and parent their kids.

“I’ve had a teacher tell me that they have had a couple of children with special needs in their class and this show taught them how to play with other kids and (helped to) change their life at school.

“One woman said she works in foster care in some really serious situations, she said this show is, for a lot of these kids, the only example they have of a functioning family.”

She added: “The extent that it (Bluey) has affected people and the range of people is just extraordinary and knowing that it’s part of a generation of families who will grow up with this messaging… I’m just so thrilled to be a part of it.”

The Sign premieres on Sunday April 14 as the first episode of Bluey that will premiere globally at the same time.