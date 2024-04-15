Blur’s Damon Albarn blasts Coachella crowd: You’ll never see us again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Blur’s Damon Albarn blasts Coachella crowd: You’ll never see us again

By Press Association
Damon Albarn of Blur performs during the the first weekend of the Coachella Festival in California on Saturday (Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Damon Albarn of Blur performs during the the first weekend of the Coachella Festival in California on Saturday (Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Blur frontman Damon Albarn told the crowd at Coachella “you’ll never see us again” as they were met with near silence during a singalong in their set.

The British rock band was among the star-studded line-up at the world famous festival, held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, over the weekend.

During their Saturday slot, the group performed a host of their hits including Song 2, Beetlebum and Tender.

2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival – Weekend One
Graham Coxon, Damon Albarn and Alex James of Blur perform during the the first weekend of the Coachella Festival (Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

As the band struck up the chords to their 1994 hit Girls & Boys, lead singer Albarn tried encourage the crowd to sing along to the chorus saying: “I need your participation, please.”

In videos shared to social media, he can be seen attempting to engage the concert-goers a number of times, telling them “you can do it better than that”, but his efforts continued to receive a lacklustre response from the US crowd.

The musician appeared to get increasingly frustrated until he told the audience: “You’ll never see us again so you may as well f****** sing it.”

Dressed in a white suit and a black T-shirt paired with a pair of black sunglasses, frontman Albarn led the band which also consists of guitarist Graham Coxon, bass guitarist Alex James and drummer Dave Rowntree.

Formed in 1988, the English band have released nine albums across their career including 1994’s Parklife, 1995’s The Great Escape, 1997’s Blur, 1999’s 13, 2003’s Think Tank and 2015’s The Magic Whip – which all went to number one in the charts.

The group helped pioneer the Britpop genre, fiercely competing with rival band Oasis in the charts over the years.

They went on a hiatus after their 2015 Magic Whip tour, but came back last year with their first record for eight years, titled The Ballad Of Darren, which soared to number one.

Singer-songwriter Raye and dance outfit Jungle were also among the British acts who took to the Coachella stage over the weekend.

London-born Raye teased her next music project during her set, the follow-up to her award-winning debut album My 21st Century Blues.

Last month, she overtook Blur, Harry Styles and Adele by picking up the most Brit awards in one year during the 2024 ceremony.