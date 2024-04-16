Beatles documentary Let It Be to be released on Disney+

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Beatles documentary Let It Be to be released on Disney+

By Press Association
The Beatles (Alamy/PA)
The Beatles (Alamy/PA)

Beatles film Let It Be will be relaunched exclusively on Disney+ more than 50 years after its premiere, the streaming service has announced.

The documentary, originally released amid the band’s break-up, will be added to the platform in May.

Filmmaker Peter Jackson said the film is the “climax” to his 2021 docuseries The Beatles: Get Back, which was compiled from nearly 60 hours of unseen footage shot in January 1969.

The 62-year-old’s Park Road Post Production team has restored Let It Be from its 16mm negative and has remastered the sound with the same technology used for the Get Back series.

The famous foursome – John Lennon, Sir Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Sir Ringo Starr – acted as executive producers on the film, which was directed by Sir Michael Lindsay-Hogg.

The documentary features an appearance by US funk musician Billy Preston, who joins the band as they write and record their album Let It Be.

Jackson said: “I’m absolutely thrilled that Michael’s movie Let It Be has been restored and is finally being re-released after being unavailable for decades.

“I was so lucky to have access to Michael’s outtakes for Get Back, and I’ve always thought that Let It Be is needed to complete the Get Back story.

Beatles: Get Back VIP Screening – London
Sir Paul McCartney and his daughter Mary McCartney at a VIP screening of The Beatles: Get Back (Yui Mok/PA)

“Over three parts, we showed Michael and The Beatles filming a groundbreaking new documentary, and Let It Be is that documentary – the movie they released in 1970.

“I now think of it all as one epic story, finally completed after five decades.

“The two projects support and enhance each other: Let It Be is the climax of Get Back, while Get Back provides a vital missing context for Let It Be.

“Michael Lindsay-Hogg was unfailingly helpful and gracious while I made Get Back, and it’s only right that his original movie has the last word… looking and sounding far better than it did in 1970.”

Sir Michael said: “One month before its release, The Beatles officially broke up. And so the people went to see Let It Be with sadness in their hearts, thinking, ‘I’ll never see The Beatles together again. I will never have that joy again’, and it very much darkened the perception of the film.

‘Let It Be’ premiere
Comedian Spike Milligan and wife Patricia Ridgeway at the original premiere of Let It Be at the London Palladium (PA)

“But in fact, there’s a great deal of joy and happiness and creation going on, and Let It Be is – especially when you get to the roof, and you see the exchange and the way that they look at each other – essentially a happy and ‘up’ movie.

“I was knocked out by what Peter was able to do with Get Back, using all the footage I’d shot 50 years previously.”

The Lord Of The Rings filmmaker’s 2021 documentary used audio restoration technology that allowed vocals, music and conversations among the band to be isolated, enabling a new mix of the Revolver album, sourced directly from the four-track master tapes, in 2022

After this, Jackson and his sound team, led by Emile de la Rey, used software to help separate Lennon’s vocals from the piano in song Now And Then, which was released last year.

Let It Be will debut exclusively on Disney+ on May 8.