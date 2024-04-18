Dua Lipa reflects on the impact Kosovo war had on her

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment Music

Dua Lipa reflects on the impact Kosovo war had on her

By Press Association
Dua Lipa has spoken about how the Kosovo war affected her family (Ian West/PA)
Dua Lipa has spoken about how the Kosovo war affected her family (Ian West/PA)

Pop singer Dua Lipa has reflected on the impact that the Kosovo war had on her and said having communication with people who experienced it opened up “a completely new world”.

The New Rules singer, 28, is from a Kosovo Albanian family who moved to the UK before she was born amid conflict in the country.

Serbia and Kosovo, its former province, have been at odds for decades and the 1998-99 war left more than 10,000 people dead.

Spekaing to Elle USA for its annual music issue, she said: “I heard stories from friends (in Kosovo) who lost family members. Houses burned.

“I saw them. When you have that direct communication with people who have been through (war), it opens up a completely new world, and it did for me.

“I feel very close to (those suffering) injustices in the world, or inequality.

“Whether that be war, or coming out to your family, everyone’s got a different experience… It’s about support and learning together.”

The Brit award winner and her family returned to Kosovo when she was 11.

She moved back to London by herself aged 15.

Reflecting on the move, she said: “I said to my parents ‘I don’t know how you let me do that.’

“But I knew that I didn’t have the same opportunities that I would have in Kosovo.

“I was so determined. I think my parents saw parts of themselves in me, and that allowed for them to be so open-hearted and generous with that trust.”

The Brit Awards 2024 – Show – London
Dua Lipa on stage after winning the award for best pop act (James Manning/PA)

Reflecting on how she made it in the music industry, she told Elle: “When I started (songwriting), I worked at La Bodega Negra, a Mexican restaurant that looked like a sex shop.

“I’d finish work, then go out to whatever nightclub was happening until, like, three in the morning.

“Then I would wake up and go to the studio until I had my shift again at, like, 8pm.

“The music I (made) was reflective of my every day, or every night.”

The London-born music artist won best pop act at the 2024 Brit Awards.