Paul McCartney sings Let It Be in trailer for remastered Beatles documentary

Sir Paul McCartney performs one of The Beatles’ best loved hits in the first trailer for documentary Let It Be.

The film will be available for the first time in more than 50 years when it launches on Disney+ next month.

It was first released in May 1970 in the wake of the band’s break-up, but has now been restored for a new audience.

The making of the film is chronicled in Peter Jackson’s epic 2021 docuseries The Beatles: Get Back, which was compiled from nearly 60 hours of unseen footage shot in January 1969.

The 62-year-old’s Park Road Post Production team has restored Let It Be from its 16mm negative and has remastered the sound with the same technology used for the Get Back series.

The famous foursome – Sir Paul, John Lennon, George Harrison and Sir Ringo Starr – acted as executive producers on the film, which was directed by Sir Michael Lindsay-Hogg.

The documentary features an appearance by US funk musician Billy Preston, who joins the band as they write and record their album Let It Be.

Jackson has said the film is the “climax” to his series, which adds additional context.

In the trailer, Sir Paul sits at the piano as he sings Let It Be, accompanied by his bandmates.

The footage shows the band in the studio together during the recording as the song plays throughout the whole clip.

The only bit of audio from the film is Sir Ringo jovially joining Sir Paul at the piano, saying: “Good morning Paul!” as Sir Paul replies: “Good morning Rich!”

Jackson’s 2021 documentary used audio restoration technology that allowed vocals, music and conversations among the band to be isolated, enabling a new mix of the Revolver album, sourced directly from the four-track master tapes, in 2022.

After this, Jackson and his sound team, led by Emile de la Rey, used software to help separate Lennon’s vocals from the piano in song Now And Then, which was released last year.

Let It Be will debut exclusively on Disney+ on May 8.