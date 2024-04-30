Paul McCartney sings Let It Be in trailer for remastered Beatles documentary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Paul McCartney sings Let It Be in trailer for remastered Beatles documentary

By Press Association
Let It Be (Disney+)
Let It Be (Disney+)

Sir Paul McCartney performs one of The Beatles’ best loved hits in the first trailer for documentary Let It Be.

The film will be available for the first time in more than 50 years when it launches on Disney+ next month.

It was first released in May 1970 in the wake of the band’s break-up, but has now been restored for a new audience.

The making of the film is chronicled in Peter Jackson’s epic 2021 docuseries The Beatles: Get Back, which was compiled from nearly 60 hours of unseen footage shot in January 1969.

The 62-year-old’s Park Road Post Production team has restored Let It Be from its 16mm negative and has remastered the sound with the same technology used for the Get Back series.

The famous foursome – Sir Paul, John Lennon, George Harrison and Sir Ringo Starr – acted as executive producers on the film, which was directed by Sir Michael Lindsay-Hogg.

The documentary features an appearance by US funk musician Billy Preston, who joins the band as they write and record their album Let It Be.

Jackson has said the film is the “climax” to his series, which adds additional context.

In the trailer, Sir Paul sits at the piano as he sings Let It Be, accompanied by his bandmates.

The footage shows the band in the studio together during the recording as the song plays throughout the whole clip.

The only bit of audio from the film is Sir Ringo jovially joining Sir Paul at the piano, saying: “Good morning Paul!” as Sir Paul replies: “Good morning Rich!”

Jackson’s 2021 documentary used audio restoration technology that allowed vocals, music and conversations among the band to be isolated, enabling a new mix of the Revolver album, sourced directly from the four-track master tapes, in 2022.

After this, Jackson and his sound team, led by Emile de la Rey, used software to help separate Lennon’s vocals from the piano in song Now And Then, which was released last year.

Let It Be will debut exclusively on Disney+ on May 8.