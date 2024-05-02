Jeremy Vine stalker to pay damages to police officer in charge of investigation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jeremy Vine stalker to pay damages to police officer in charge of investigation

By Press Association
(Jacob King/PA)
(Jacob King/PA)

The detective in charge of the criminal investigation into Jeremy Vine’s stalker has been given “substantial” compensation after being libelled and accused of being part of a “witch hunt” with the BBC.

Alex Belfield, a former BBC local radio presenter, was jailed for five years and 26 weeks in September 2022 after being convicted of four stalking charges against broadcasters, including the Channel 5 and BBC Radio 2 presenter.

Belfield, then aged 42, was found guilty after a trial at Nottingham Crown Court of waging a relentless stalking campaign, with Mr Vine subjected to an “avalanche of hatred”.

Alex Belfield court case
TV and radio presenter Jeremy Vine arrives at Nottingham Crown Court to give evidence in Alex Belfield’s trial in July 2022 (Dave Higgens/PA)

On Thursday, the High Court heard that Belfield had published 15 videos referring to the officer in charge of the criminal investigation into his stalking, Detective Constable Janet Percival.

Jeremy Clarke-Williams, for Ms Percival, told the court in London the videos made several allegations, including describing the officer as corrupt, alleging she had lied in court, and claiming she “had colluded with the BBC in a witch hunt against the defendant as part of an unlawful conspiracy to destroy him”.

The solicitor said: “These allegations were not only untrue, they were without any foundation.

“Janet Percival had conducted herself entirely professionally and properly as a police officer, and in her investigations in the criminal case against the defendant, just as she always has done in her police work.”

Ms Percival brought a libel claim against Belfield, with the former radio presenter accepting liability, retracting the false allegations and paying a “substantial sum” in compensation as well as her legal costs.

Mr Clarke-Williams continued: “Considerable harm was caused to the personal reputation of Janet Percival, not just within the community where she lives and works, and where her reputation is most important, but also to a much wider audience.

“As a serving police officer, the claimant is, unfortunately, used to dealing with hostility from people she has arrested, but the defendant’s online campaign peddling serious untruths about her was something she could not ignore. It was too damaging.”

Alan Robertshaw, for Belfield, said: “Alex Belfield offers his sincere and unqualified apology to Janet Percival for the embarrassment and distress caused to her and for the serious harm to her professional and personal reputation.”

Mr Robertshaw added at the hearing before Mr Justice Nicklin that the apology will be published on Belfield’s social media accounts.

BBC presenter explicit photos allegations
Jeremy Vine described Alex Belfield as ‘the Jimmy Savile of trolling’ (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The apology comes after Belfield settled a civil claim brought against him by Mr Vine, related to “entirely false” allegations in nine YouTube videos and eight tweets put online between May and August 2020.

Mr Vine previously labelled Belfield “the Jimmy Savile of trolling” during the criminal trial, which heard that he repeatedly posted or sent abusive messages, videos and emails.

Jurors accepted Belfield caused serious alarm or distress to two victims and found him guilty of “simple” stalking in relation to Mr Vine and theatre blogger Philip Dehany.