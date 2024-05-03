Second man arrested after death of Gogglebox star George Gilbey is bailed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Second man arrested after death of Gogglebox star George Gilbey is bailed

By Press Association
Gogglebox star George Gilbey died after falling while working on a roof (Ian West/ PA)
Gogglebox star George Gilbey died after falling while working on a roof (Ian West/ PA)

A second man who was arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter in connection with the death of Gogglebox’s George Gilbey has been released on bail.

Essex Police said that the 36-year-old suspect, from Witham, who was arrested on Wednesday has since been bailed and inquiries are ongoing.

The force previously arrested a 47-year-old man on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter and he was subsequently released under investigation.

Flowers outside EGL Homecare in Shoeburyness, Essex where Gogglebox’s George Gilbey died after a fall
Flowers outside EGL Homecare in Shoeburyness, Essex where Gogglebox’s George Gilbey died after a fall (Sam Russell/PA)

Mr Gilbey, of Clacton-on-Sea, had been “working on a roof when he fell through a plastic skylight, landing on the ground below”, coroner’s officer Deborah Frost told an earlier inquest hearing.

The 40-year-old sustained traumatic injuries to his head and torso and died in Shoeburyness on March 27, the hearing was told.

Essex senior coroner Lincoln Brookes opened and then suspended the inquest, pending the outcome of a criminal investigation.

Mr Gilbey was best known for appearing on the Channel 4 series Gogglebox – where participants watch and comment on TV shows from the previous week.

He starred alongside his mother Linda McGarry and stepfather Pete McGarry, who died aged 71 in 2021.

The reality star also appeared on the 14th series of Celebrity Big Brother in 2014, reaching the final.