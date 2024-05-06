Eurovision winner Conchita Wurst performs in Malmo amid Palestinian protest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Eurovision winner Conchita Wurst performs in Malmo amid Palestinian protest

By Press Association
Conchita Wurst (Ian West/PA)
Conchita Wurst (Ian West/PA)

The concert of 2014 Eurovision Song Contest winner Conchita Wurst in Sweden has seen a small Palestinian protest.

The Austrian singer and drag queen, real name Thomas Neuwirth, headlined the Eurovision village in Folkets Park, Malmo, on Monday evening.

Palestinian protest at Conchita Wurst’s performance (PA)

At the outset of the gig, the 35-year-old called for “unity and freedom” and dedicated their song Dirty Maria to everyone who “believes in freedom” amid the conflict in the Gaza strip and Ukraine.

Their performance saw demonstrations at the back from a crowd of people waving Palestinian flags and carrying a sign saying: “Stop murdering Palestinians.”

They also briefly attempted to disrupt the performance by shouting during segments of the show.

Conchita Wurst at the Eurovision village (PA)

Israel has denied carrying out war crimes in Gaza after the deaths of 34,000 people since October, according to the latest figures.

Malmo is expecting a large gathering of pro-Palestine protesters from Thursday, on the day Israeli entrant Eden Golan competes in the second Eurovision semi-final.

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) has previously defended its decision for Israel to take part saying that, unlike Russia, members decided not suspend the country as there had been no “consistent breaches of membership obligations and the violation of public service media values”.

It has also banned the use of Palestinian flags and pro-Palestinian symbols from the shows at Malmo Arena.

Wurst also sang All That I Wanted after saying they were “celebrating life, celebrating artists, celebrating joy”.

The bearded diva, who rose to fame with Rise Like A Phoenix at the contest, has previously hosted Eurovision.